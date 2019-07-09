Savannah Chrisley Dons Electric Blue Bikini In Miami

Savannah Chrisley doesn’t always show off her bikini body for her loyal Instagram followers, but when she does — she definitely generates buzz.

The Chrisley Knows Best star has a huge following on social media of over 1.9 million followers. Savannah is currently starring in her family’s hit show, and she also recently landed her own spinoff, Growing Up Chrisley, with her brother, Chase Chrisley. Though her schedule is undoubtedly jam-packed, Savannah recently jetted off to Miami with a friend where they enjoyed some fun in the sun.

In the hot new snapshot, Chrisley appears to be on a yacht with a pal. The two ladies put their heads together for the photo, while they both sport huge smiles on their faces. Chrisley wears her short blonde locks slicked back and accessorizes the look with a plain gold necklace and a pair of huge black aviators. The reality star rocks an electric blue bathing suit, showing off plenty of cleavage for the camera.

Her friend looks equally as sexy in a vibrant orange bikini, and she completes her beachside look with a pair of big, tortoiseshell sunglasses and a backwards navy hat. Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned Savannah plenty of attention from her nearly 2 million followers, with over 55,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Some fans commented on the photo to let Chrisley know that she looks gorgeous, while countless others commented on her rocking bikini body.

“You both are so beautiful,” one follower commented.

“Absolutely gorgeous ladies,” another user wrote with a heart and flame emoji.

“STUNNING. Natural beauty,” one more fan raved.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Savannah has been on the South Beach Diet for over six months, and that is part of the reason why her figure looks so flawless. In one of the photos shared in a bikini-clad photo shoot, Chrisley leans against a white wooden balcony, showing off her figure. The suit leaves very little to the imagination, with a low-cut top that shows off plenty of cleavage. The bottoms are equally as sexy as the top, featuring incredibly thin sides that show off the 21-year-old’s long and toned legs.

In the interview for South Beach, the reality star confessed that since she is in show business, she is constantly going, going, going. This is part of the reason why the South Beach Diet fits her lifestyle so well, she says, because when she gets home from work late at night, the meals are already prepped and ready to go.

“They have snacks, desserts and protein shakes that give me options and flexibility. It’s a lifestyle! I have a new healthy lifestyle and it’s been awesome.”

Obviously, the diet is paying off because Savannah looks amazing.