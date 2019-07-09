Prince Andrew & Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s Connection Goes Back To The Nineties

As the crimes and charges against convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein are back on the front page, so are the names of the famous and prominent men who associated with him over the years, including two presidents, Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.

But the new charges against Epstein means that investigators are now doing a deeper dive into all of Epstein’s relationships, including the connection between Epstein and Prince Andrew, the Duke of York. The prince is the third child of Queen Elizabeth, and was long known for his playboy behavior.

The Cut reports that Prince Andrew and Epstein have known each other for decades, tracing back to at least the nineties, predating the accusations that put the American billionaire behind bars initially. In Epstein’s “little black book” of names and phone numbers, the convicted felon had 16 phone numbers for the Duke of York.

Even after Epstein server 13 of his 18-month sentence for soliciting a minor for prostitution, the prince stayed in contact with the convicted pedophile who is back behind bars today, as the New York Post stated that the Duke of York was part of the coming home party and “celebrated his release from a Florida jail with his close pal, Britain’s Prince Andrew.”

At the same time, Epstein joked that he wasn’t a sexual predator.

“I’m not a sexual predator, I’m an ‘offender.’ It’s the difference between a murderer and a person who steals a bagel.”

Did the British Press think this story would go away, it’s more relevant now than 2015.

In a lawsuit filed in 2015, Virginia Roberts Giuffre alleged that when she was 15, Epstein’s friend and alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, recruited Giuffre at her summer job at Mar-a-Lago for massage training. She claims she was then brought to Epstein’s home where he reportedly “sexually abused” her and “loaned her out to rich and influential men around the world.”

Prince Andrew was said to be one of these men, and Giuffre alleges that she was forced to have sex with on three occasions while she was 17, once in London, at Maxwell’s home, once in New York, and once on Epstein’s private Caribbean island as part of an “orgy with numerous other under-aged girls.”

Guiffre claims she was told by Epstein to “give the prince whatever he required” and report the details back to him. Flight logs from that time confirm that Prince Andrew was in the locations where the alleged victims can prove she was over that year.

On behalf of the Duke of York, Buckingham Palace has “vehemently” denied all of the accusations.