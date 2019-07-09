Kim Kardashian’s Busty Blonde ‘Fire’ Pic Ridiculed After Going Viral

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram updates have a way of going viral, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn’t have to wait long for The Daily Mail to pick up her Monday Instagram picture. The British newspaper had the 38-year-old’s promotion for her “Sooo Fire” KKW Beauty collection as its headline within hours of Kim’s social media post going live.

Kim definitely appeared to have channeled the collection’s words as her super-busty picture included a lit match in the mouth and a strapless leather bustier with flame-shaped finishes and hues in fiery orange and red. The reality icon appeared blonde as she posed looking right into the lens.

While The Inquisitr reported early responses to Kim’s update – fans found the mother of four to look “unrecognizable” – it looks like further thoughts have emerged overnight. Individuals have been leaving their feedback in The Daily Mail’s comments section. It looks like those slamming and ridiculing the makeup mogul have been accumulating upvotes.

“She better be careful with that match. Being made of plastic makes her highly combustible” was a somewhat sarcastic but nonetheless popular comment.

Elsewhere, the Calabasas, California-based star faced an element of ridicule for the match seen in her mouth. A user receiving many upvotes mentioned the star’s family status in their comment.

“OMG as if!!! That match would have burned off her eyelashes and eyebrows. She needs to stop all this and be a hands on mother to her 4 children,” they wrote.

While comments did appear to be a touch trolling, many seemed to be singling Kim out for allegedly having edited her image. Photoshop software was mentioned throughout the comments as fans lashed out. Kim was also told that she “tries too hard.”

Kim is frequently subject to accusations that she has edited her social media images. Likewise probed have been the star’s sisters as Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian also face allegations alongside Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Plastic surgery accusations are also commonplace. Kim has, however, always vehemently denied going under the knife – this mother maintains that she is surgery-free.

“Not a good look luv” was another upvoted response to Kim’s image.

KKW Beauty has proven to be a best-seller. The brand has recently been expanding from face products into body ones. Kim proves every inch the perfect brand ambassador. Her dedicated updates over on her own Instagram and the KKW Beauty account include other models, but Kim remains the company’s face. Her bronzed and highlighted features are mostly well-received.

It looks like Kim’s recent update caused a stir, though.