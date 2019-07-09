Kel Mitchell Says Amanda Bynes Was ‘Super Fearless,’ Wants Her To Make Cameo Appearance On ‘All That’ Reboot

Kel Mitchell has nothing but fond memories working with Amanda Bynes on the original set of All That. The 40-year-old recently heaped praise on his former co-star while reflecting on their time starring on Nickelodeon’s hit sketch comedy show, which ran for a decade from 1994 to 2004.

“I love Amanda, she’s like [my] little sister. She’s so fearless,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the location of the Good Burger pop-up shop in Los Angeles, which is set to open on July 10. “I remember her being on set, she told me, ‘Hey Kel, I wanna do the physical comedy that you do.’ So I used to show her little tricks to do that would make her comedy just awesome.”

“She did everything so great, so awesome, she was super fearless,” he continued.

Mitchell was one of All That’s original cast members when it premiered in 1994. He is best known for his “Good Burger” sketch, which was eventually developed into a full-length movie also starring fellow castmate Kenan Thompson.

Amanda became a member of the All That cast during Season 3 in 1996 and eventually went on to star in her own Nickelodeon sketch show, The Amanda Show. While the 33-year-old took some time off from acting and being in the spotlight, The Inquisitr previously noted that she made a return to Twitter last month to announce her graduation from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising — a move that her former co-star found to be a great fit.

“She always had style, so going to fashion school was definitely what was up,” Kel said.

The comedian expressed that the producers have been discussing the idea of Bynes making a cameo appearance on Nickelodeon’s All That reboot, which returned to television last month and saw appearances by Mitchell as well as Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server, who were also a part of the show’s original cast.

“We really want her to do a cameo,” the star — who also serves as an executive producer for the show — explained, adding that Amanda should “call ya brother up!”

Loading...

A previous report by The Inquisitr noted that Kenan Thompson, who is also an executive producer for the All That revival, would “love” to see Bynes make a return as well and revealed that a number of other original cast members have expressed interest.

“I’m hearing Katrina [Johnson]…Angelique [Bates]…[and] Alisa [Reyes] is down, so pretty much the original seven,” he told Us Weekly earlier this year.

All That airs on Nickelodeon on Saturday nights at 8:30 p.m. ET.