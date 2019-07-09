Piers Morgan Tells Meghan Markle To ‘Go Back To America’

'If you want to be private, go back to America and live privately, it’s pretty straightforward,' Morgan said.

English broadcaster and provocateur Piers Morgan told Meghan Markle to “go back to America” in a radio interview on Tuesday, Yahoo Lifestyle reports.

It seems that the beef between Meghan and Piers, or at least, its latest manifestation, has to do with the Duchess of Sussex’s demands for privacy of-late. Readers may recall that her and Prince Harry’s son, Archie, was recently christened. Normally, royal christenings are a big deal, but Harry and Meghan chose to keep Archie’s as a private affair, releasing only a handful of photos to the press after the ceremony.

It was then revealed that, last Thursday, Meghan was watching the tennis action at Wimbledon when a fan said that a member of Meghan’s security team asked her not to take pictures of the duchess because she was there “in a private capacity,” and it was not an official royal appearance. Meghan was there to watch her friend Serena Williams play.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, Morgan said that he is frustrated with Meghan’s demands for privacy. Specifically, he made two points: that she married into the Royal Family, a job that is anything but private; and that much of her lifestyle is paid for by the British taxpayers. So if Meghan wants privacy, there’s a perfect place where she can achieve that, Morgan said: back in the U.S.

“If you want to be private, go back to America and live privately, it’s pretty straightforward.”

That prompted a rather testy exchange between Morgan and co-host, Susanna Reid, with Reid insisting that Meghan doesn’t have to move back, and that she is free to stay in the U.K. since she’s married to a Briton. Morgan re-iterated that, if she does not want to live the life that comes with being married to a British public figure, she should return to L.A.

Later on Tuesday, Morgan took his beef with Meghan to Twitter, saying it is “absurd” that Meghan demands privacy while sitting in the section of Wimbledon specifically reserved for royals “on a publicly-funded jolly with her mates.”

Morgan is not alone in wishing Meghan Markle would go away. Over a year has passed since Meghan and Harry were married in a royal wedding that seemed to bring out well-wishers from every corner of the U.K. Now, it seems that a small but vocal minority has rallied around the cause of wishing her ill, with the hashtag #Megxit (a portmanteau of the words “Meghan” and “exit”) trending from time-to-time on social media.