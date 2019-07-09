Kendall Jenner’s Bikini Bottle Cap Challenge Ridiculed

Kendall Jenner made major waves yesterday – quite literally. An Instagram video (seen below) of the supermodel acing the “Bottle Cap Challenge” while zooming around on a jet ski made The Inquisitr‘s headlines for racking up 1 million views in 10 minutes.

While a bikini-clad Kendall managing to unscrew a bottle cap without knocking over the vessel raked in a massive celebrity response, The Daily Mail now reports the 23-year-old to have been subject to “ridicule” following the update. As the newspaper states, individuals taking to the comments section of Kendall’s update were concerned on an environmental basis.

“There goes another bottle cap in to [sic] the ocean. Don’t try this at home!” was a comment racking up over 970 likes.

The Daily Mail also recorded the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star being told to “pick up” the bottle.

“I hope that lid didn’t end up in the ocean,” was another remark.

The supermodel clapped back at one of her critics, though.

“Cap recovered,” she wrote with a kiss-face emoji.

Admittedly, the newspaper’s choice of terminology seems interesting. Responses expressing concern over the ocean appeared to be more slamming in nature than ridiculing. That said, the media outlet likely had its reasons to select the word.

Kendall’s video has proven staggeringly popular overall. It had racked up over 21 million views within 18 hours of going live. The kick-off to its popularity may well have stemmed from the inclusion of another celebrity – Kendall had given Hailey Bieber a shout-out in the caption. The supermodel and wife to Justin Bieber replied. Her response joined a mass celebrity turnout, which included Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, plus Kylie Jenner.

Replies also came in from Vanessa Hudgens, Taylor Lautner, Scott Disick and Kenny Hamilton, amid other celebrities.

Kendall is known for her offbeat and unexpected Instagram updates. While her sisters frequently update their accounts with sweet family snaps or promotional content for their businesses, Kendall bucks the trend. The model will update her Instagram for brands that she fronts – Adidas and Tiffany & Co., for example – but the brunette is perhaps best-loved for throwing the platform unusual images or videos with fun captions. For instance, a nude bathtub picture recently posted to Kendall’s account came with a hilarious caption.

The Daily Mail may have chronicled some negative responses rising in the comments section to Kendall’s “Bottle Challenge,” but it would appear that her update proved a hit overall. Kendall also looked sensational in her bikini.