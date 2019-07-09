Candice Swanepoel Brings The Heat In NSFW Leopard Print Bikini

Candice Swanepoel is heating up social media in yet another skimpy bikini.

The Victoria’s Secret bombshell regularly shows off her amazing figure for her legion of 13 million followers in a wide-variety of sexy outfits including lingerie and bikinis. While she’s most well-known for posing for the underwear giant, Swanepoel has also landed a number of other high-profile gigs and with each and every big job, her fame continues to rise. In the most recent snapshot that was shared with her loyal fans, the blonde bombshell sizzles in a bikini.

In the stunning new snapshot, the model appears to be makeup free while she poses on the beach. She wears her long, blonde locks down and at her back as she closes her eyes and grips a palm tree branch in her hand. Candice stands front and center in the sultry shot, accessorizing her beachside look with a gold chained necklace. The model’s killer figure takes center in the image while she rocks a tiny little swimsuit.

The top of the bikini is a leopard tube top that hits just below her ribs, offering a glimpse of her toned and tanned tummy to fans. On her lower-half, the Victoria’s Secret bombshell dons a pair of black swimsuit bottoms that also leave little to be desired. Though the post just went live on her account minutes ago, it’s earned the stunner a lot of traffic from her loyal fans with over 29,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments.

Many of the 30-year-old’s fans commented on the photo with heart and flame emoji while countless others let the model know that she looks absolutely stunning in the sultry new post.

“You’re too much!,” one follower commented with a heart-eye emoji attached to the end.

“Breathe on it and you would light it on fire sister,” another one of Swanepoel’s fans raved.

“Sun kissed angel,” one more gushed with a pink heart emoji.

Swanepoel has come a long way in her modeling career, having walked her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion show all the way back in 2007. Since then, Candice has become one of the most well-known models on the planet and in the past, she sat down with Vogue, where she dished on her career and how she’s come so far.

“When I first started modeling, I was younger and quite shy. I developed confidence gradually with the experience I gained. By the time I had the opportunity to wear lingerie and swimwear for Victoria’s Secret, I was confident and it just felt like the next step in my modeling career,” she dished.

Fans can keep up-to-date with Candice by giving her a follow on Instagram.