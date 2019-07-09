‘Stranger Things’ Stars Caleb McLaughlin & Gaten Matarazzo Face Off In Hot Wings Game

The two co-stars face the heat in a high-stakes game of 'Truth or Dab.'

Netflix mega-hit Stranger Things 3 premiered this Fourth of July to rave reviews, per Rotten Tomatoes, and record-breaking ratings, according to CBS.

As The Inquisitr details, the new season of the cult show follows the events of Season 2, taking place in the summer of 1985. The plot points slowly lead up to Independence Day for the season’s big finale. The story follows Hawkins’ young gang of characters — Mike, Eleven, Will, Lucas, Dustin, and Max — as they navigate adolescence and battle new forms of evil. The small, fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, is burdened by interdimensional trouble.

Ahead of its release, the show’s cast members have been booked on a press tour across the globe, promoting the new season on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon(via YouTube), Buzzfeed, and more.

Stars Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo, who play best friends Lucas Sinclair and Dustin Henderson on the show, recently stopped by the set of online food magazine First We Feast — per Complex — to play a game of “Truth or Dab.” The pair played alongside Sean Evans, host of the publication’s famed hot wings talk show, Hot Ones.

Evans has interviewed everyone from Scarlett Johansson to Gordon Ramsay, making them answer heated questions while eating even hotter wings. All Hot Ones interviewees begin by eating milder-sauced wings, then eventually ramp up to the show’s signature sauce, “The Last Dab,” which at 2.4 million Scoville Heat Units (SHU), pack more than a punch of spice. Per The Recipe, Tabasco sauce weighs in at 700 SHU.

McLaughlin and Matarazzo played a shorter version of the game called “Truth or Dab.” This segment varies in its format, in that guests have the option to answer Evans’ question — or have to eat a very hot wing with an extra “dab” of their famed sauce if they choose to forgo the question. Overall, these elements combine to produce a heated version of “Truth or Dare.”

Evans grilled the young stars on ’80s trivia, making them identify pop culture figures like ALF and Mr. T through pictures, which they easily recognized. Ultimately, McLaughlin had to face the brutal heat of “The Last Dab” when he was unable to give the proper name for a VCR, calling it a VHS. Close, but no cigar.

Matarazzo, a sci-fi enthusiast, answered a flash round of questions on Star Wars, all of which he aced. He was unable to say which character from Stranger Things he would kill off to save fan-favorite Barb, who died in Season 1. As a result, Matarazzo also had to take a bite out of the wing. The star had to pace around the set to distract himself from the heat, which also made him tear up.

When asked to give a major spoiler on the new season, both stars were hesitant to ruin the season for fans, inevitably facing the heat once more.

Watch the pair of co-stars take on the game below:

Stranger Things 3 is currently available on Netflix.