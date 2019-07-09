Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Shares Full Episode Of New Show ‘Bring The Funny’

Even the best of us make social media snafus every once in a while, as demonstrated on Monday night by Chrissy Teigen. The model, cookbook writer, Lip Sync Battle co-host and Twitter queen tweeted about her new show, Bring the Funny. Teigen meant to share a clip of the upcoming NBC comedy competition but instead shared the entire 30-minute premiere.

“GUYSSSSSS! so excited to share a clip of my new show BRING THE FUNNY!! Premieres TOMORROW, 10PM after AGT on NBC!!!!” she wrote.

Shortly after, her fans flooded her Twitter to tell her she posted the whole show, which has since been taken down. Many pointed out that the YouTube video had a watermark and said “Chrissy Teigen Viewing,” which Teigen should have caught. Others said they hadn’t heard of the show until the tweet and wondered if it was a viral marketing trick. Teigen responded by saying that was giving her too much credit but many fans posted they were more likely to watch the show after her blunder.

An hour after posting the link to the episode, Teigen responded with her trademark humor.

“Well it looks like I have been fired for posting the whole thing thank u all for your kind texts and DMs please send job opportunities to same number.”

The show’s premiere will air tonight and features Teigen, comedian Jeff Foxworthy and Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson judge 40 standup, sketch and variety acts. Hosted by actress Amanda Seales, the show sees up-and-coming jokesters perform in front of the judges and a live audience for a chance to win $250,000 and a spot at the Just for Laughs festival in Montreal.

According to Good Housekeeping, the show highlights the chemistry between Teigen and Foxworthy.

“Jeff Foxworthy became the unexpected love of my life,” said Teigen. “I never would have guessed how much I could love this man. His family is incredible. Our lives couldn’t be more different. In commercial breaks, I love hearing him talk about plowing corn, or his life on the farm.”

Despite leaking the episode, Teigen went on to tweet those who didn’t watch her leaked copy, should tune in tonight because she’s very proud of it.

This isn’t the first time Teigen has posted a spoiler on Twitter. As People reported, Teigen posted spoilers about her husband John Legend’s contestant winning The Voice before the show aired in the Western states. She issued a trademark funny apology, saying she would wait for every state next time before becoming excited.