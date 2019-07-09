‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Olivia Brower Bares Nothing But Lingerie In Sultry New Black-And-White Photo

Olivia Brower has been posting up a storm on her Instagram account lately, and the latest addition to her feed is certainly not one to miss.

The sultry new snap was shared on Tuesday, July 9, and her 295,000 followers on the social media platform are taking notice. In the shot, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model traded in her typical bikini attire for a sexy set of lingerie from the brand Uncommon Sense that left very little to the imagination. Though the black-and-white filter on the photo makes it impossible to tell exactly what color the bra-and-panty combo is, one thing that is certain is that the pieces do nothing but favors for Olivia’s incredible physique.

The babe sent pulses racing in her tight bra that hugged every inch of her voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out of its dangerously low neckline. A delicate chain necklace fell down her exposed decolletage, drawing even more eyes to the ample amount of cleavage that was left on display in the itty-bitty undergarment. On her lower half, the bombshell rocked a pair of cheeky panties that covered only what was necessary, flashing a glimpse of her curvy booty at the bottom of the frame. The lace waistband of the number sat high on her hips, drawing eyes to her trim waist and rock hard abs that, though slightly covered by her arms, were still very much within eyesight to wow her thousands of fans.

Olivia’s dainty necklace was the only accessory added to her barely-there ensemble. Her long locks, which fans will recall are a gorgeous light brown color, were worn down in voluminous waves that fell over her shoulders, with a few wisps grazing her bare chest. She also sported a glamorous makeup look consisting of a glossy lip, contoured cheeks, and a thick coat of eyeliner and mascara that defined her striking facial features.

It wasn’t long before fans began showing some love for the newest photo on Olivia’s Instagram page. At the time of this writing, the sizzling shot has accrued more than 3,700 likes after just one hour of being uploaded to the account, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You look absolutely amazing,” one fan wrote.

Another called her an “angel.”

Loading...

“Stunningly beautiful. This should be in a museum,” commented a third.

Earlier this week, Olivia wowed her followers again with another eye-popping photo from her feature in this year’s edition of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit magazine. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the stunner sent temperatures soaring as she posed by the beach in a skimpy white bikini flaunted her endless curves and phenomenal figure, driving her fans absolutely wild.