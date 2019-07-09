Alessandra Ambrosio Poses Seductively In Hot Tub In Sexy Red Bikini

Alessandra Ambrosio is leaving little to be desired in her latest Instagram post.

As fans know, the Victoria’s Secret model is never one to shy away from posing in the sexiest of swimsuits, especially in ones from her own bikini line — Gal Floripa. Ambrosio is currently on a tropical getaway in Ibiza, Spain, and she has been putting on a sexy display for fans on social media throughout her trip. In the most recent photo update, the model delights fans with not one but two photos that are heating up Instagram.

In the first image in the series, Ambrosio looks totally relaxed in a hot tub with a gorgeous water and mountain view just behind her. The brunette bombshell sprawls out in the water, resting one hand on her head and placing the other around the rim of the hot tub. Alessandra leans her head back, and her long, dark locks flow down her body. She closes her eyes for the sexy shot, and appears to be wearing little-to-no makeup. The bombshell’s body is on full display in a tiny red bikini that leaves little to the imagination and can be seen under the water.

The next shot in the series of two is equally as sexy, with Alessandra standing at the edge of the hot tub and looking off into the distance. This time, the model offers a hot view of her backside, which is highly visible in the skimpy bikini bottoms. Within just moments of the post going live, it had earned the beauty rave reviews with over 20,000 likes and 90-plus comments.

While some followers took to the post to gush over how amazing Ambrosio looks, countless others let her know that they’re jealous of the tropical vacay. Of course, a few other fans simply commented on the image with their favorite emoji.

“You are amazing,” one follower wrote.

“What a beautiful place! you are so lucky!” another Instagram user raved.

“I feel so jealous,” one more user chimed in.

The 38-year-old is the proud mom of two kids and, in a past interview, she shared her diet and exercise tips with Elle. The model says that whenever she starts to diet “things go downhill” so she doesn’t like to deprive herself of food; rather, she chooses to eat in moderation.

“I’m all about moderation and eating something different every day. Obviously I try not to splurge on pasta, but if I’m back in Brazil where everything is pasta — or bread-based — and so yummy — I’ll eat whatever I want, then go back to lots of salads and chicken or fish with veg as soon as I’m back in L.A.”

Alessandra has one of the best bodies on the planet, and she should be applauded for her dieting mindset.