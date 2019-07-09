‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Seemingly Shades Jed Wyatt After Mom’s Hometown Date Toast

Fans had a lot to take in with Monday night’s episode of The Bachelorette, and spoilers suggest that the show airing next week will be even crazier. Hannah Brown went on hometown dates with her remaining four suitors, and some moments during her time with Jed Wyatt’s family raised some eyebrows. Not only that, but a tweet from Hannah as that aired seemed to perhaps be throwing some shade toward Jed.

Spoiler king Reality Steve picked up on an interesting part of a toast that Jed’s mother made during the hometown date with Hannah. Given The Bachelorette spoilers that he has shared in recent weeks, hearing Jed’s mom mention how being truthful benefits everybody seemed pretty buzzworthy.

Reality Steve noted this eyebrow-raising tidbit from Jed’s mom via his Twitter page, and it seems that Hannah couldn’t pass by the opportunity to tweet about this part of the toast, either. There were a few bits of conversation throughout this hometown date that in retrospect seem quite telling, but at the time, there was no reason for Brown to piece it all together.

Warning! Major Bachelorette spoilers ahead!

Now, however, it all syncs up to ring major alarm bells for virtually everybody. As The Inquisitr has shared, Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers have revealed that Hannah and Jed finished filming the season on very good terms. In fact, they supposedly ended up engaged.

Did Jed’s mom just toast, “When you stick to the truth, it’s beneficial to everyone?” Yes. Yes she did. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 9, 2019

Unfortunately, their happiness as an engaged couple was seemingly short-lived. After Jed’s ex-girlfriend did a handful of interviews revealing juicy tidbits about their relationship, The Bachelorette spoilers have detailed that Hannah broke things off with Jed.

Given what she knows now, it seems that Hannah listened to that toast from Jed’s mom Monday night and felt it appropriate to throw a little shade toward her apparent ex-fiance as she credited his mom for nailing her toast.

The Inquisitr noted that before Monday’s episode, Jed shared a photo of him with his family via his Instagram page and asked for fans to essentially chill out. He said that Hannah’s physical and mental health, along with that of his family members, was suffering as a result of how ferocious Bachelorette fans have been about all of these rumors.

While Hannah Brown surely is reeling from all that has transpired in the last few weeks, she seems to be standing strong and fans are loving it. This latest tweet is just one of many recent examples of how she seems to be hinting that the jaw-dropping Bachelorette spoilers are true. There is no doubt that fans will be anxious to hear more directly from Hannah and Jed Wyatt during the upcoming two-night finale.