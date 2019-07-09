Blonde Bombshell Hailey Clauson Shows Off Toned Legs In Daisy Dukes & Crop Top

Hailey Clauson put on a leggy display in her latest Instagram photo.

As fans are well aware, the blonde bombshell turns heads in just about every sexy ensemble that she wears. And with each and every post that she shares on social media, she earns rave reviews from her legion of 530,000-plus followers. While she’s most well-known for rocking a bikini, the Sports Illustrated model has proven that she looks absolutely incredible in just about everything. In the most recent image shared with her legion of loyal followers, Clauson gives fans side-by-side views of her sexy, new ensemble.

In the sizzling new post, the 24-year-old appears to be on a shopping outing though she does not disclose exactly where she is. Hailey looks casual but sexy in a pair of insanely short daisy dukes that show off her long and tanned stems. On top, the bombshell sports a small black crop top that leaves very little to the imagination, revealing her toned tummy and arms.

The model accessorizes the look with a black purse that matches her shirt and a pair of fashionable white sunglasses. She wears her short, blonde tresses down and slightly curled and also appears to be wearing a face full of beautiful makeup that comes complete with blush, bronzer, highlighter, and of course — lipgloss. After just a short time of the photos going live on her account, Clauson has earned rave reviews from fans with over 12,000 likes and 160-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the photo to gush over Clauson’s killer figure while countless others took to the post to share different emoji like heart, heart-eye, and the flame emoji.

“Simple and perfect,” one follower commented on the photo.

“You Look Amazing!!,” another Instagram user gushed.

“I’m guessing you caused quite a few car accidents this day,” another follower joked.

A few years ago, Hailey gained worldwide fame after she landed a spot in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. The model opened up about her newfound celebrity in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar and she chatted about her newfound fame and what it is like to be recognized when she is out and about in public. Though it’s a weird feeling, Hailey says it’s also an amazing feeling.

“In the last year I’ve had people come up asking for photos or wanting to introduce themselves because they’re a fan. I think of myself as just a normal everyday girl, so it’s weird to have that attention, but its exciting.”

Hailey’s career is still very much in the beginning phases and it will be exciting to see what’s to come.