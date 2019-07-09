‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Teases Instagram Followers With Super-Short Mini Dress

Dubbed “The Most Beautiful Girl In The World” at a very young age and popularly known as such, model Thylane Blondeau is all grown up, having turned 18 this year. Since launching her modeling career at age 6 on the cover of French Vogue, Thylane has become an accomplished model, having even created her own clothing line, Heaven May, which she released last year.

Periodically taking to popular social media site Instagram to delight her fans with snaps from her professional photoshoots and day-to-day life, the model posted a photo taken over the weekend of herself dressed in a short, mini dress that had her followers blowing up the comments section with compliments.

In the photo, the French model lounges on a gray couch located in a semi-enclosed porch at the Circa LA Apartments, according to the geolocation tagged in the post. Thylane leans against the back of the couch with one arm propped up behind her and the other resting on her lap. The sleeveless, figure-hugging, gray-patterned dress fits the model perfectly, as it ends mid-thigh, revealing her bare, long, toned legs.

The model coupled the sweet summer dress with a pair of matching silver, sparkly sneakers, a gold wristwatch and several other gold accessories, including a bracelet and pendant necklace.

The young entrepreneur has her wavy, brown hair flowing loose around her face and shoulders, while a touch of black mascara highlights her eyes, and pink lipstick makes her pouty lips pop out.

In the snap’s caption, Thylane includes a simple red heart emoji, and tags advertising and editorial photographer Kris Lou, who is likely the photographer behind the summery photo.

The model’s three million followers loved the latest post, commenting on how “gorgeous” she is and begging her to post more photos. Several social media users even asked her to marry them in their comments.

One Instagram user commented, “So unbelievably beautiful!,” while another wrote, “You are so talented, I wish I could meet you in real life!”

Despite being kept busy with her modeling career, Thylane did find the time to launch her own clothing line last year. According to The Epoch Times, in addition to starring in ads for Juicy Couture and visiting Italy for Milan Fashion Week in September, where she walked the runway for fashion brand BYBLOS, she released her E-shop for her brand, Heaven May, which boasts worldwide delivery in as little as 24 hours.

While considered the most beautiful girl in the world in the media, Thylane has commented publicly about the title, claiming that she does not consider herself the most beautiful girl in the world, and believes she is just an ordinary teenager like anyone else.