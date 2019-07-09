Candice Swanepoel Wows In Tiny Daisy Dukes

Candice Swanepoel is turning heads. The Victoria’s Secret Angel and mother of two has been spotted in New York City – photos obtained by The Daily Mail on Sunday showed Candice in the city’s green and built-up spaces. Given that Candice was both wowing with her look and playing with her eldest son, it appeared that this 30-year-old was flying the flag for both her modeling career and motherhood status.

Photos showed the 30-year-old looking super-stylish. Candice had opted for summery Daisy Dukes, although the tiny frayed shorts were receiving a major glam injection – Candice’s oversized blazer came from luxury Italian designer Fendi. The blonde had paired the ensemble with a simple top in oranges. The look was ticking boxes from its brands to its leg-baring – this sensation comes complete with a knock-out pair of pins.

Candice’s park outing mostly saw her focused on her boy. Anaca Nicoli, 2, was seen being aided by his mother as he rode a colorful bicycle on the grass. As The Daily Mail reports, the South African model was also pictured alone – a smoothie run later in the day took Candice into a more urban setting as she took to the Big Apple’s streets. Here, Candice had switched up her wardrobe a touch. The flat-heeled sandals she’d been spotted in during her park outing had been replaced by chunky biker boots.

It looks like Candice was wowing during both occasions. With a makeup-free face taking in natural daylight and little in the way of fancy flourishes, Candice appeared her natural self. Simple jewelry and shades were all this mother needed – well, and a little energy from a smoothie.

Candice became a first-time mother in 2016 – together with fiancé Hermann Nicoli, the model is now a parent to a second child. Anaca was joined by a son named Ariel in the summer of last year. Motherhood is something that Candice will mention with passion over on her social media. An Instagram post from the model made in June showed her hugging her youngest son. It came with a heartfelt caption.

“ONE & LOVED One year ago this little angel blessed my life. He is the definition of pure joy since the day he was born. He taught me about courage. More than I ever thought I had in me. I thank god for sending us this precious gift. Mamãe loves you Ariel!”

Candice has 13.5 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of this model and her family should follow her account.