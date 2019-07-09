Rihanna Puts On Busty Display On The Cover Of ‘Harper’s Bazaar China’

Rihanna has been absolutely slaying the fashion game lately, so it’s no wonder she looked incredibly majestic in her latest magazine cover.

The singer shared a photo of her Harper’s Bazaar China cover on social media, in which she is seen paying tribute to the Asian country by donning a typical Chinese attire — with a fashionable twist, of course. RiRi rocked a dark blue dress that featured a petal-shaped neckline, allowing her to showcase her ample cleavage, as well as some large sleeves. The gown cinched at the waist with the help of a big red bow, as well as a diamond-encrusted silver accessory.

The 31-year-old also sported a traditional Chinese hairstyle, with her dark brunette locks styled into a chic, complex up-do, which was accessorized with some gorgeous hair pins. She hid half of her face behind a circular mirror, adding to the mysterious vibe of the shoot. The magazine also shared a few more snaps from the iconic photo shoot on its Instagram page, where Rihanna is seen donning different Asian-inspired ensembles, but with a modern twist.

The Barbados native has been nailing the magazine editorials lately, having also been featured in a recent issue of Interview Magazine, as well as on the digital cover of The New York Times Style Magazine, the cover of Vogue Australia and the cover of Harper’s Bazaar U.S.

None of this is surprising, considering she has made a name for herself in the elite circles of the fashion industry. Rihanna recently became the first woman to create an original brand at the luxury fashion house LVMH. Her own fashion brand, Fenty, recently dropped and was a success instantly, particularly because of how inclusive it is. This new fashion deal allowed her to be named Forbes’ highest-paid female in the music industry, with an estimate fortune of $600 million.

Aside from that, the pop star also runs her other successful parallel businesses — lingerie brand Savage x Fenty and cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty — and is currently recording her upcoming studio album, which has been in the works for the past few years since the release of ANTI in January, 2016.

On top of that, she also managed to find time to shoot a movie with Donald Glover, Guava Island, and often goes home to spend time with her family and friends. RiRi is dating Saudi Arabian businessman Hassan Jameel. She recently likened having to juggle all her endeavors to “having a bunch of kids.”

“You need to take care of them all,” she told Sarah Paulson for Interview.