‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, July 8: Xander Links Thomas To The Scene Of The Crime

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, July 8 features Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) who pressured Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) for an answer to his proposal of marriage. He pointed out that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) had already moved on with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Thomas claimed that this was her shot to become a mother. Hope would be a mother to Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Hope finally caved and said that she would marry him, per She Knows Soaps. She retreated to her bedroom and flashed back to Liam’s proposal and their wedding. When she re-entered the cabin’s living room, she found that Thomas was half-dressed. He wanted to make love and said that there was no reason to wait now that they were engaged. Hope said that she was tired and wanted to sleep alone.

Back at the main house, Liam told Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) that he was going to go to the cabin. Douglas had just told them about the engagement ring, and Liam was convinced that Thomas was asking Hope to marry him. However, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) entered the living room. After they told him their suspicions, Ridge claimed that his son was an honorable man who loved Hope. He reminded Liam that he had a family to go home to.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Xander asks Charlie for a big favor. pic.twitter.com/T6oZw3RqjI — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 8, 2019

After watching the security footage of Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) leaving the office with Thomas hot on her heels, Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) was convinced that Thomas had killed Emma. Xander retreated to the design office and told Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) what he had found. Zoe defended Thomas and said that Xander could not be sure where Thomas was headed. Xander was furious because Emma was dead and she was defending Thomas. He wanted justice for his ex-girlfriend and told Zoe that he was going to find the evidence he needs. Xander left for the Logan estate.

Once Xander arrived at Brooke’s house, he spotted Thomas’ car. He snuck into the vehicle and loaded Thomas’ recent travel history from his GPS system. The GPS revealed that Thomas had traveled along Mulholland and had pulled over at the same spot where Emma’s car had been run off the road. This was after Thomas had sworn that he had used another route to get to Hope’s house that day. Xander was convinced that Thomas had killed Emma.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.