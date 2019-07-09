Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Flaunts Her Bikini Body On The Sand In A Plunging Two-Piece

Elizabeth is looking years younger than her age in a new bikini photo.

Elizabeth Hurley is treating fans to another look at her age-defying bikini body on social media. The stunning 54-year-old model and actress sat on the sand to flaunt her curves in a new snap shared on the official Instagram account of her swim line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, on July 8 while rocking a plunging peach-colored bikini.

The gorgeous photos of the former The Royals actress showed her taking a seat on the sand as she shot a very sultry look toward the camera. Elizabeth, who celebrated her 54th birthday last month on June 10, had her long brunette hair flowing down in the breeze during her trip to the coast for her swimwear shoot and appeared to rock more natural makeup, including shiny pink lips.

The skimpy two-piece Hurley was modeling was made up of a seriously plunging top with a tie design across the chest. The gorgeous star paired the pretty revealing top with a pair of matching bottoms, which appeared to feature a tie design across both hips. In the shot, she grabbed some of the sand beneath her in her hands while kneeling with the ocean and several coastal rocks behind her.

Elizabeth’s colorful two-piece perfectly showcased her insane body, including her flat stomach and toned arms.

Hurley often serves as the model to show off the various pieces she designed at the helm of her popular swimwear collection, sharing the proof to social media.

Shortly before her latest birthday, The Inquisitr reported that the British star was proudly flaunting her curves in a leopard-print bikini in a sizzling photo shared to her own Instagram account.

In the photo, the mom to 17-year-old Damian Hurley flashed a big smile to the camera as she posed by the swimming pool in the wild two-piece, which had a gold ring design across the chest and ties across her hips.

As for how she stays in the amazing shape she so proudly shows off online, Hurley admitted to Entertainment Tonight in 2017 that she has to be pretty strict to get the fit and toned body she has at 54-years-old but added that she doesn’t have any big secrets to keeping in shape.

“I don’t think there is any secret, really, is there?” she asked. “We all know, it’s not going to bed too late, not drinking too much alcohol, eating lots of vegetables, all those sorts of things.”

She also opened up to the site about her take on “sexiness” in the interview, admitting that she believes it comes from the inside and isn’t just about how a person looks on the outside.

“[Sexiness comes from] their point of view and how they present themselves,” Elizabeth shared.