Alex Morgan & Megan Rapinoe Sizzle In Ab-Revealing Swimsuits As ‘Sports Illustrated’ Celebrates World Cup Win

As the U.S. women’s national soccer team celebrates their 2-0 win over the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday, July 7, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is honoring the win by featuring sizzling photos of Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan on the magazine’s Instagram page, reported The Daily Mail.

The team’s two co-captains are captured showing off their athletic figures in a series of sexy beach snaps and video clips on the magazine’s page while the publication’s editor MJ Day also re-posted several photos of the two women while simultaneously praising all 22 women on the team for their success. Both Alex, 30, and Megan, 34, had already posed for the magazine’s 2019 issue, which was released in May.

One of the photos of Megan features her jumping into the ocean while kicking a soccer ball, the photographer perfectly capturing her in action. She wears a gold, sparkly bikini as she is photographed from behind. The strapless top is tied in the back with a thick bow, leaving an almost unobstructed view of her muscular back and toned tummy.

As she turns her lower body to the side to kick the yellow soccer ball, the account’s followers also get to see her sculpted, strong leg muscles in action. The soccer player’s short, blonde hair is wet and slicked back, while the caption alongside the photo reads that she is the queen of penalty kicks.

MJ Day’s Instagram account features Alex as she poses on the cover of the 2019 issue. Alongside script that reads, “Alex Morgan takes on the world,” the soccer player dons a blue bikini as her dark, brown hair flows loose and damp down her back. Her wet body glistens in the sun as every toned muscle and sculpted limb is put on display while her chiseled abs are the highlight of the photo, completely unobstructed by the strapless top and low-waisted bottoms. The brunette beauty’s modest cleavage also draws the eye, with the dip of the fabric between her breasts.

Loading...

In addition to praising the women for their hard work not just on the field but also when it comes to fighting for gender equality, the publication’s editor adds in the caption, “Keep kicking ass ladies.”

Adoring fans of the national team took to the comment section to show their support and send words of praise and love to the players.

One Instagram user wrote, “This squad is on fire,” followed by three fire emoji, while another commented, “Competing for a win and for an equal playing field!! So awesome.”