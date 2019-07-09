Devon Windsor & Lorena Rae Sizzle In Matching Plunging Swimsuits

The Victoria's Secret models are showing some skin in their swimwear in new photos.

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor is showing off her matchy matchy side with fellow VS model Lorena Rae. The twosome both put their model skills front and center in new shots shared to Instagram this week as they showed off pieces from Devon’s recently unveiled swimwear collection, Devon Windsor Swim, during a sunny photo shoot on the beach.

In one snap posted to Windsor’s official Instagram account on July 8, the stunning model duo could be seen making their way across the sand in their matching ensembles. Both sported the Ava one-piece in the snap, with Lorena opting for the black version of the plunging, belted swimsuit while the swimwear designer rocked the same suit in white.

Both models had their long hair flowing down as they enjoyed a day on the sand and carried scuba gear while walking away from the ocean.

In the caption, Devon told her more than 1.6 million followers on the social media site that they’d be able to start shopping her collection from July 10 after sharing several sneak peeks at the bikinis and swimsuits over the past few weeks.

But that wasn’t the only snap of Windsor and Rae – who walked her first Victoria’s Secret runway show in 2018 – modeling the fun swim looks posted online recently ahead of the big launch.

Devon Windsor Swim also shared a few close up of their flawless model bodies in the bathing suits as well as a solo shot of Lorena in her black one-piece which also features a fun collar design in addition to the metallic belt to highlight her tiny waist.

As The Inquisitr already reported, Windsor and Rae have been showing off multiple different looks from the collection recently.

Just last week, professional photo shoot pictures had the stunning duo matching once again as they modeled the bikini and one-piece version of the same design while posing for the camera at the beach.

Loading...

Windsor first announced that she was making the move from model to swimwear designer back in May, sharing the big news with her 1.6 million Instagram followers while also posting a sneak peek at one of the pieces on her social media.

“BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!!! I am super excited to announce that I am launching Devon Windsor Swim this summer! I have been working for the past year on this project and cannot wait to see you guys wearing it!” she wrote on Instagram after previously teasing the bikini and bathing suit line to her fans, per Daily Mail.

“Head to @devonwindsor to get a sneak peak at some of the styles as well as more launch details to come! #DWSWIM,” Devon then added alongside a shot of herself posing at the beach in a strapless white swimsuit with serious cut-outs across the hips.