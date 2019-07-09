David Hasselhoff Helps Daughter Hayley Hasselhoff Promote Plus-Size Activewear

Mostly known for her role as Amber in the ABC Family original series Huge, Hayley Hasselhoff also spends her time modeling and promoting plus-size models in the industry. Daughter to Knight Rider and Baywatch actor David Hasselhoff, the father and daughter duo were spotted at the Marina Rinaldi Boutique in New York on Monday as they promoted plus-size activewear, reported The Daily Mail.

The youngest of David’s two daughters from his former marriage to Pamela Bach was photographed as she posed in an all-black outfit next to her dad. The black bodysuit featured high-waisted, wide-legged drawstring sweatpants, a tight-fitting black top tucked into the pants, and a black and red zippered jacket. The blonde model also added a bit of flair to the outfit with red patterned leggings peeking out from under the pants.

Hayley completed the outfit with black sneakers while accessorizing with several gold necklaces and hoop earrings. Her makeup looked striking with reddish-pink eye shadow and liner that made her eyes pop in addition to nude-red painted lips. Her blonde hair was worn loose and wavy down her back.

For his part, David looked stylish as he posed for photos with one arm around his daughter in tight, dark jeans, a dark gray t-shirt, and a black leather jacket to top off the look. The outfit was completed with bright white sneakers.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for Max Mara

The Young and the Restless actor split with Hayley’s mother in 2006 after a 17-year marriage. Six years later, he married Hayley Roberts, a Welsh former shop assistant who was 27 years younger than him and they have been together since.

Roberts was also seen attending the press event in NYC hanging onto her husband’s arm in a pretty, chic green-patterned dress and nude, closed high-heels. Her long blonde hair flowed around her face while she flashed a huge, white smile towards the cameras with bright-pink painted lips.

The actress-model has felt comfortable being photographed in a range of different outfits, from activewear to ball gowns and even skimpy lingerie. Her 82,000 Instagram followers tend to react positively to her posts, admiring her for putting herself out there and pursuing her dreams despite the challenges she faces in the industry.

Last year, the blonde beauty posted a racy snap of herself decked out in nude-colored lingerie decorated with black lace designs. Posing sensually on her bed, her followers left her messages calling her “gorgeous” and “stunning.”

One adoring fan wrote, “This is too much goodness not to share!”