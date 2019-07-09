Apple Could Release Four iPhone Models In 2020, Including Budget Option, Analysts Predict

Apple’s 2020 iPhone lineup may still be more than a year away from arriving, but recent predictions from J.P. Morgan Chase suggest that the Cupertino, California, company could have a successful product release next year with four separate iPhone models, including a lower-end version with less impressive specifications but a more budget-friendly price tag.

Citing a recent research note from J.P. Morgan, CNBC wrote that the firm has a “positive volume outlook” for 2020, which could see Apple introduce four iPhones that would mostly have “more significant spec upgrades.” The three flagship-level models are expected to come in three screen sizes (5.4 inches, 6.1 inches, and 6.7 inches) when they likely arrive in September 2020, though CNBC‘s report did not specify the major specification upgrades that J.P. Morgan forecasted.

In addition to a more impressive set of fundamental specifications, J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee wrote in the note that next year’s iPhones could have a number of new selling features to help them stand out in the high-end smartphone market. These include OLED displays for all three flagships, virtual reality support for at least two of these three models, and high-speed, 5G-compatible modems.

Separately discussed on the J.P. Morgan research note was a fourth iPhone model for 2020, which could mark Apple’s attempt to pursue a “much more ‘value’ category” than what the company has usually targeted in its recent product launches. According to Chatterjee, this device could be an affordable iPhone that has the same screen size as the iPhone 8 but doesn’t have advanced features such as 5G connectivity and an OLED display.

All in all, J.P. Morgan’s analysts expect that Apple will sell 195 million iPhones next year, which represents an increase from the estimated 180 million units that the firm predicts Apple will sell in the current year.

JP Morgan Analyst Expects up to Four New iPhone Models in 2020 https://t.co/RdaKyVnc4v by @waxeditorial pic.twitter.com/d0AMsB2lF8 — MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) July 9, 2019

Loading...

According to a report from 9to5Mac, J.P. Morgan’s forecasts for Apple’s 2020 iPhone lineup are similar to what TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted in June. Much like J.P. Morgan, Kuo also noted that Apple may be introducing three iPhones next year with varying screen sizes, OLED displays, and 5G support.

With three months remaining before the expected launch of Apple’s 2019 iPhones, this year’s new devices are not expected to come with any major design changes or groundbreaking new features. Per Digital Trends, this year’s more premium iPhones have been rumored to come with a new triple-camera system as the most notable internal upgrade over the current iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR.