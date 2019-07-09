‘Bachelorette’ Fans React To Hannah Brown’s History-Making Fantasy Suite Deal That Left Jed Wyatt Furious

'The Bachelorette' star changed the rules after the hometown dates, and not everyone is happy about it.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the this week’s episode of The Bachelorette.

Hannah Brown got no clarity after her hometown dates with her final four suitors on The Bachelorette. The ABC reality star met Peter Weber’s parents in Westlake Village, California, Tyler’s family in Jupiter, Florida, Luke Parker’s loved ones in Gainesville, Georgia, and Jed Wyatt’s family in Knoxville, Tennessee, but her rose ceremony ended without a final rose.

After handing out roses to Pilot Pete and Tyler, Hannah stammered and told Bachelorette host Chris Harrison she couldn’t make a decision between Luke and Jed and needed more time, Entertainment Tonight reports. That’s when Bachelorette brass allowed Hannah to make an unconventional move by letting her bring all four of her remaining men to the Fantasy Suite overnight dates.

“I can’t give out a final rose. I want to continue on with all of you,” Hannah told her confused suitors after Chris Harrison brought out two fresh roses for her to hand out to Luke and Jed.

“What the f**k is going on?” Jed Wyatt was seen mouthing after both he and Luke got roses.

In the promo for next week’s episode, Jed Wyatt is still furious over the fact that Hannah put him in the same category as Luke Parker. Describing his nemesis as “a scumbag this whole process,” Jed questioned how Hannah could have such a hard time deciding between him and Parker.

“He’s been a constant toxin through every bit of this. And to feel like a tossup between him and me now — I don’t know, dude.”

Jed is later shown confronting Hannah to tell her he needs some “clarity on Luke,” who has been at the center of almost all of the drama this season on The Bachelorette.

Bachelorette fans also need some clarity on Hannah’s history-making fantasy suite deal as they wondered why ABC changed the rules for this season’s leading lady. Others called out Hannah Brown for wanting action with four guys. Brown has repeatedly been shamed for her behavior with several men on this season’s Bachelorette. You can see some of the reaction from Bachelorette fans below.

"So wait, you're telling me I could've had four Fantasy Suite dates instead of just three?"- every past Bachelor and Bachelorette — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) July 9, 2019

Four guys going into fantasy suite week. Hmmmmmm…@AlabamaHannah will surely have clarity then.#bachelorette @BacheloretteABC — SMC (@dalgal74) July 9, 2019

Sneaky little horndog went ahead and scored herself 4 fantasy suite dates for the first time in #bachelorette history! #wyatr @annahossnieh @ArdenMyrin — Britt Paulson (@beeritttt) July 9, 2019

horny hannah bringing 4 guys to fantasy suites is so on brand i love it — katelyn!!!! (@katelyn_bowers) July 9, 2019

#TheBachelorette Hannah has convinced herself that if she just keeps telling herself and the world that God loves her, then it’s fine for her to sleep with 4 guys just to sample the goods before making a decision. Christian or not, that’s NOT ok! — Samantha (@Samantha_Ronnie) July 9, 2019

After her emotional hometown week that resulted in zero clarity, Hannah Brown also took to Instagram to thank her suitors’ families for opening up their homes to her. Brown also seemingly defend the loved ones of her men, reminding fans that their families “didn’t sign up for this.” Jed Wyatt’s family, in particular, has been subject to the wrath of Bachelorette viewers, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

“Thank you for opening your home, and supporting your son and me in opening our hearts to each other,” Brown wrote to the Webers, Camerons, Parkers, and Wyatts. “I’m sure it’s really bizarre watching, but the moments in your home were real, taken seriously, and so very special to me.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.n, on ABC.