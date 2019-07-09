Lily Allen To Feature On New Single With Oscar Scheller

Fresh from winning a South Bank Sky Arts Award, Lily Allen is featuring on a new track with Oscar Scheller which drops at midnight tonight.

The “Hard Out Here” hitmaker will feature on his song “1%” which will be getting its first play tonight on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show. Oscar has shared an image of him with Allen to his Instagram page where the two appear to be writing the song they’ve created. Lily is wearing a zebra print jumper while Oscar is wearing a black Moschino jumper with pink text.

This will be Allen’s first release since the remix of her single “What You Waiting For?” with Popcaan. On Spotify, the British singer-songwriter has over 5 million monthly listeners. Currently, Oscar has over 29,000 monthly listeners which are expected to increase after his collaboration with the “Smile” chart-topper drops.

At the South Bank Sky Arts award ceremony in London, Lily wore a pink eye-catching dress and looked absolutely beautiful, which The Inquisitr reported. On the day, she won an award for her critically acclaimed album, No Shame.

“Such a good album,” Grace Chatto from Clean Bandit wrote on her Instagram photo.

“You look like 2006 Lily,” one user shared with lots of heart emoji.

“Best album of 2018, so so well written, thoroughly deserved,” a third commented.

No Shame, Allen’s fourth studio album, became her fourth top 10 album in the U.K. and Australia. To support the record, she embarked on a world tour. It earned her a BRIT Award nomination and was noted as one the best albums released last year, as it was recognized at the Mercury Prize Awards as one of 12 records to be shortlisted for the award.

In total, Allen has achieved three singles to reach the No. 1 spot in the U.K. — “Smile,” “The Fear,” and “Somewhere Only We Know.” Since 2006, the British singer-songwriter has racked up 10 top 10 singles and two No. 1 albums in her homeland.

In 2008, Lily was nominated for her first Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album for her debut album, Alright, Still. She has been nominated for a total of nine awards throughout her career at the BRIT Awards and won British Female Solo Artist in 2010. Her iconic single “The Fear” won Best Track at the Q Awards.

Aside from music, she released her first book, My Thoughts Exactly, last year. She shared with her 5.5 million Twitter followers that it became a Sunday Times bestseller. Recently, she tweeted that it will be available on paperback from July 10.

On Instagram, Lily Allen has over 1.3 million followers.