Yolanda Hadid, 55, Stuns In A White Bikini In Sizzling Yacht Shot

Yolanda's showing some skin in a white bikini on a yacht.

Yolanda Hadid is proving once again that there’s most definitely no age limit to rocking a bikini. The gorgeous 55-year-old mom of three proudly showed off her toned body in a white bikini and tied up t-shirt in a flawless new snap recently posted to her Instagram account in celebration of Pride Month.

The age-defying former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star proudly showed some skin as she posed for the camera on what appeared to be a luxury yacht. Yolanda sat on the side of the boat as she looked out towards the ocean, flashing some serious skin as she showcased her long and toned legs in a pair of white bikini bottoms with a white and navy band that stretched across her hips.

Looking years younger than her actual age, the reality star and former model covered her bikini top as she paired the skimpy bottoms with a white t-shirt which she turned into a crop-top by tying it at the waist. The white shirt showed off her support for the LGBTQ+ community, as it featured a rainbow pride flag.

Understandably, Hadid’s more than 3 million followers on the social media site flooded the comments section with praise, with many telling the mom to Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Anwar Hadid that they couldn’t believe the gorgeous star – who had her blonde hair tied up and a pair of shades on her eyes in the snap – is actually in her mid-50s.

“Still got it!!” one fan wrote with a clapping emoji. “Those legs!!! Wow,” another person commented.

A third person told Hadid, “You are gorgeous,” while a fourth said, “You look amazing!!! Beautiful.”

The flawless photo was shared to the star’s account just days after her former husband David Foster tied the knot with new wife Katharine McPhee. As The Inquisitr reported, the twosome married in a romantic ceremony in London and have since been spotted showing off their own swimsuits on their honeymoon while soaking up the sun on a yacht around Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

Yolanda and David split in 2015 after four years of marriage and finalized their divorce in 2017.

But this most definitely isn’t the first time Yolanda has showed off her insane bikini body and all her hard work staying happy and healthy.

Just last month, The Inquisitr reported the model sent her Instagram followers into meltdown mode by sharing a snap of herself in a black two-piece while teasingly pulling down the bottoms.

Hadid has previously opened up about her dedication to a healthy lifestyle, admitting that she’s pretty strict when it comes to her diet and fitness routine, largely because of her battle with Lyme Disease.

“I am definitely convinced that you are what you eat, and that food is thy medicine. I have learned that some foods severely affected my fatigue, joint pain and inflammation,” she told Australia’s Nine Honey.