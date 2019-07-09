Prince Charles Reportedly Had A Brief Affair With This Oscar-Winning Star After Splitting From Princess Diana

Prince Charles reportedly had a brief affair with this Academy-Award winning star, thrilling the British tabloids with rumors of their dalliance after splitting from his wife Princess Diana in 1994.

Barbra Streisand alluded to the romance between the prince and herself with a series of photos and comments during her British Summer Time Hyde Park concert on July 7 reported The Daily Mail. She noted that her life could have turned out very differently if their reported romance had blossomed.

“If I had played my cards right, I could have been the first Jewish princess,” the outlet reported that Streisand quipped to the audience. She supplemented her claims with newspaper headlines on a large screen behind her such as “Barbra charms her prince, Charles.” The twosome first met when the legendary singer, actress, and director was filming the follow up to her Oscar-winning role in the film Funny Girl titled Funny Lady in 1974. Rumors of a brief dalliance surfaced twenty years later after Prince Charles had split from his then-wife, Princess Diana.

People Magazine reported that it was rumored that Charles was “infatuated” with the superstar singer and even had her poster on his wall.

Rumors that added fuel to the fire of the couple’s onetime romance came after the publication of a biography by Christopher Andersen titled Game of Crowns: Elizabeth, Camilla, Kate, and the Throne. The book claimed Prince Charles and Streisand “had a secret rendezvous at the Bel Air Hotel that no one [knew] about” during the royal family member’s trip to the United States. At the time he was separated from the late Princess Diana and was continuing his romance with Camilla Parker Bowles, which he reportedly maintained throughout his union to the late princess.

Other big surprises at Streisand’s London concert was a performance with her A Star is Born co-star Kris Kristofferson. The two performed in the hit movie drama in 1976. The latest version of the film starred Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga and scored an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Barbra Streisand References Prince Charles Affair Rumors — and Sneaks Meghan Markle Into a Lyric https://t.co/qtzc3HW7pJ — People (@people) July 8, 2019

Lionel Richie also took the stage with Streisand for their first live performance of her iconic tune The Way We Were, recorded for her 2014 duets LP Partners.

Streisand also referenced Meghan Markle in her set, reported People Magazine. The singer changed a song lyric to include the latest addition to the royal family and its first American princess. The iconic singer crooned in honor of the Duchess of Sussex, “When the sun begins to sparkle, like that ring on Meghan Markle.”

Barbra Streisand will next perform at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in August, her first concert at the legendary venue in 13 years.