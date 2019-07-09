Bikini-Clad Kendall Jenner Dubbed The Winner Of The ‘Bottle Cap Challenge’ With Her Epic Jet Ski Video

Many have tried, several have failed, and few have succeeded. Yet, no one managed to pull off the viral Bottle Cap Challenge in such an epic way as Kendall Jenner.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was nominated by her pal, Hailey Baldwin, who had already put on a crazy show herself. For those who need context, the Bottle Cap Challenge, which seemed to have appeared out of thin air and has taken over the internet the past few days, requires participants to flick a cap off the top of a bottle.

Most have been using roundhouse kicks or weird karate moves, but each one tries to add their own touch to the challenge to distinguish them from all the others. Justin Bieber continued his awkward Tom Cruise feud by challenging him and his wife, Hailey, who decided to take things to the next level. The model not only nailed the back kick move in order to flick the cap, but she also did it while riding a quad bike!

Many thought she had delivered the best one so far, with Kylie Jenner commenting, “this is amazing.”

Patrick Schwarzenegger chimed in with, “This is really good.”

But the best was yet to come because when Hailey nominated Kendall to follow up, she probably did not expect what was about to happen.

The 23-year-old, who is currently vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, with a few other model friends, took it upon herself to destroy the challenge entirely by showing off her insane body skills while riding a jet ski. According to ELLE, a bikini-clad Kendall took the cake when she decided to attempt the challenge while driving an actual jet ski — barefoot!

Stretching her leg in a perfect straight line, Kendall drives toward the glass bottle and flicks the cap off the top of the bottle with a seemingly easy toe touch. In the video, she donned a neon green bikini, which even matched the color of her jet ski, and looked super focused as she approached the bottle that was being held by someone. The slow-motion clip shows the moment she aced the difficult move, and she looked happy but also genuinely surprised as she drove away.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her Bottle Cap Challenge garnered comments from several A-list celebrities, including her sisters and Hailey herself.

Her proud mom wrote, “Kenny this is WILD.”

Scott Disick also commented, “And that’s a wrap. Game over.”