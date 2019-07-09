Watch India Vs. New Zealand Cricket Live Stream: 2019 Cricket World Cup 1st Semifinal, Start Time, Preview

India stand two wins away from recapturing the Cricket World Cup that they won in 2011, but they cannot afford to underestimate the New Zealand squad they face in the first semifinal.

The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup has entered its final phase. With group stage play wrapping up over the weekend, and seeing a switch in the top two positions with Australia dropping into second place thanks to a surprising loss to South Africa, India now faces fourth-place New Zealand in the first semifinal match. Though the Black Caps are considered heavy underdogs — despite have beaten India in a warm-up match back on May 25, as CricBuzz reported — Captain Kane Williamson refuses to concede any ground to the two-time World Cup champions, saying that his team deserved to finish in the top four. But the two will be meeting for the first time in the actual 2019 World Cup tournament when they square off in the match that will live stream from England.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the India vs. New Zealand first semifinal match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Tuesday, July 9, at the 26,000-capacity Old Trafford Cricket Ground, in Greater Manchester, England. In India, the game starts at 3 p.m. India Standard Time, while in New Zealand, the live stream starts at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

In the United States, cricket fans will need to forego some sleep to watch the World Cup semifinal between India and 2015 finalists New Zealand. The match starts time at 5:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday, 2:30 a.m. Pacific. In Australia, the match gets underway at 7:30 p.m., Australian Eastern Standard Time, 5:30 p.m. Western.

The scheduled match between India and New Zealand in the group stage was washed away before a single ball was bowled, allowing both teams to remain unbeaten at the time, as ESPN reported. Ultimately, India finished with one defeat, to host England who face Australia on Thursday in the second semifinal. New Zealand ended up with three defeats in the group stage.

There remains a chance of rain in Manchester on Tuesday, but unlike in the group stages, a reserve day — Wednesday — has been set aside to continue the match if it is forced to stop at any point, according to CricBuzz.

Watch a preview of the India-New Zealand match, courtesy of CricBuzz, in the video below.

Here are the expected teams for the India vs. New Zealand Cricket World Cup semifinal ODI.

India: 1. KL Rahul, 2. Rohit Sharma, 3. Virat Kohli (captain), 4. Rishabh Pant, 5. MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), 6. Dinesh Karthik/Kedar Jadhav, 7. Hardik Pandya, 8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9. Ravindra Jadeja/Kuldeep Yadav 10. Yuzvendra Chahal/ Mohammed Shami, 11. Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Henry Nicholls, 3. Kane Williamson (captain), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), 6. James Neesham, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Matt Henry, 10. Lockie Ferguson, 11. Trent Boult.

Let-arm quick Trent Boult will need to be dominant for New Zealand to pull off the upset over India. Alex Davidson / Getty Images

Loading...

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of the India vs. New Zealand Cricket World Cup semifinal. In New Zealand, Sky Go New Zealand will live stream the World Cup match. For fans inside India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to all Cricket World Cup matches.

In the Caribbean, Flow Sports has rights to the Cricket World Cup. In Australia, FoxTel Sport carries a live stream of the game. In India, HotStar has live streaming of both Cricket World Cup semifinal matches.

To watch a live stream of the 50-overs action in the India vs. New Zealand match at Old Trafford in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the Cricket World Cup match.

Another option is Hotstar US, which will stream all World Cup cricket matches.