Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Reels In Shock At Hope’s Engagement News

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, July 9 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will be shocked when he hears of his ex-wife’s future plans. Liam will find out that Hope accepted Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) marriage proposal. He will be devastated by the news and realize that she has moved on.

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) summoned Liam to her house. She wanted to talk about how Liam broke Hope’s heart when she heard that he had slept with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Soon, they were talking about Thomas who was targeting Hope. Both of them noticed that he was using Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) to play on her emotions.

Douglas then entered the room and told them that he had gifted Hope with an engagement ring. Liam and Brooke realized that Thomas used Douglas to propose to Hope. Liam then wanted to go to the cabin so that he could stop Thomas from manipulating Hope. However, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) would not allow him to interfere. He opined that Thomas loved Hope and did not understand Brooke and Liam’s reaction to his son. Ridge reminded Liam that he had a family and told him that he should go home to them.

However, Liam’s deepest fear will be realized when he hears of Hope and Thomas’ engagement, per She Knows Soaps. Liam knows that there’s something off about the designer. Last week, he told Hope that Thomas was “parading his son” in front of her so that he could use her. He is still fiercely protective over Hope and wants what is best for her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video show that Steffy will try to calm Liam down. She will tell him, “They’re getting married and you need to accept it.” But, as Liam told Hope, he could deal with her moving on with a good guy. Liam doesn’t feel that Thomas is a good guy at all and that she should be wary of him.

Liam will appeal to Hope and try to get her to change her mind about marrying Thomas. He wants to convince her that she is making a mistake. However, Hope may believe that this is her only chance at motherhood and it seems as if she just wants to do the “right thing.”

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.