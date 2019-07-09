Kendall Jenner Living It Up As A Single Woman Despite Kyle Kuzma Rumors

Kendall Jenner may be dodging rumors that she’s dating Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Kyle Kuzma, but sources claim that the model is completely single.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kendall Jenner is said to be enjoying life as a single woman following her split with Philadelphia 76ers star, Ben Simmons.

An insider claims that Kendall and Kyle are just friends and have a lot of mutual friends after they were spotted spending the Fourth of July together, which sparked dating rumors.

“They’ve run in the same circle for a while and there’s no romantic relationship between them. Kendall is enjoying being single after ending things with Ben,” the source stated.

Recently, Kendall opened up to Vogue Australia about being in a high profile relationship and keeping it as private as possible.

“For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier,” Kendall said.

“I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be],” Jenner added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner allegedly doesn’t feel the need to settle down and have children like the rest of her famous sisters.

In fact, sources tell Life & Style Magazine that Kendall loves her life just the way it is and thinks it’s great that she can pick up and travel and do whatever she wants whenever she wants without having to worry about anything.

However, Jenner is said to love being an aunt to her 10 nieces and nephews, North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm, Mason, Penelope, Reign, True, Stormi, and Dream.

The source claims that out of all of the Kardashian-Jenner girls, Kendall is the most independent.

The insider also states that Kendall’s relationship with Ben Simmons was really good to begin with and that the basketball star was completely swept off of his feet by the Victoria’s Secret model.

However, an insider claims that the couple’s busy careers and travels ultimately forced the pair to call it quits after a year of dating off and on, which is why Jenner may be dragging her feet when it comes to dating another NBA player.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner’s life by following the model on Instagram or watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights on the E! network.