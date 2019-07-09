Farrah Abraham Goes Braless In Unbuttoned Shirt For Scandalous New Photo

Farrah Abraham took to her Instagram story on Monday to share a very revealing photo of herself.

In the sexy snapshot, the former Teen Mom OG star is seen soaking up some sun by the pool as she dons a pair of skimpy little shorts and a matching long-sleeved shirt.

Farrah is seen rocking the white shorts with a yellow, green, blue, red, and pink floral print along with the matching shirt, which she has unbuttoned down to her navel in order to flaunt her braless cleavage.

Abraham also shows off her tiny waist, flat tummy, lean legs, and curvy backside in the racy photo.

Farrah has her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fall down her back and cascade over her shoulders. She also rocks a full face of makeup in the snap, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow.

The reality star adds pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter all over her body, and a light pink gloss on her plump lips.

In the background of the photo, fans can see a swimming pool, the railing of a balcony, and a gorgeous landscape scene, which includes multiple buildings and green foliage.

In the story, Farrah tags the photographer, Stevenson Opoku, who also shared the racy photos on his own Instagram account.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham recently spoke out on rumors that she may be returning to Teen Mom OG following Bristol Palin’s exit.

“I guess someone has left Teen Mom OG, the show that I started, 16 and Pregnant way back when. I know you guys all want me to have my own show, but I’m really creating and waiting for the right time for that. And maybe it’s not yet,” Farrah told her social media followers, adding that she wouldn’t feel comfortable bringing her daughter, Sofia Abraham, back into that environment.

“I am definitely not ever, probably, coming back to Teen Mom. I have so moved on, and I think it was such a great way to move on. Between all the lies and conspiracies and every other thing that happened when I left Teen Mom — I definitely wasn’t fired, I’ve never been fired,” Abraham added of the rumors.

Fans can keep up with Farrah Abraham’s life, family, career moves, and sexy photos by following the former reality star on her social media accounts.