Wendy Williams Reportedly ‘Falling Hard’ For New Boyfriend

Wendy Williams is officially off the market. The talk show host revealed to her fans during a brand new episode of her show on Monday that she’s in a relationship and considers herself taken.

According to Hollywood Life, although Wendy Williams has been seen spending a lot of time with 27-year-old Marc Tomblin this summer, the TV personality shot down rumors that he was the man she was talking about, adding that while younger men find her attractive, she needs an older man when it comes time for a serious relationship.

Sources now tell the outlet that Williams is head over heels for her new mystery man and that she’s very happy in her relationship despite splitting from her longtime husband, Kevin Hunter Sr. just a few months ago.

“Wendy is falling hard and fast for her new man, but she also doesn’t feel the need to be in love in order to be in a relationship with him. Wendy is still in a transitional period in her life and definitely doesn’t want to rush things with this guy. She really likes him, but she also wants to take things slow and enjoy every moment of getting to know each other on a deeper level,” an insider told the publication.

The source also went on to reveal that Wendy Williams hasn’t ruled out getting married again after her dramatic and heartbreaking split with Kevin Hunter.

The insider also claims that Williams currently has too much on her plate to even think about getting super serious or getting married, but that she’s hasn’t sworn off marriage in the future.

“She is simply enjoying spending time with this guy and is happier than she’s been in a long time,” the source stated.

As many fans will remember, Wendy filed for divorce from Kevin earlier this year after months of speculation that Hunter had been cheating on her, and that he may have fathered a love child with his rumored longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Wendy confirmed the rumors about her estranged husband’s cheating and new baby to TMZ after a night of partying in L.A.

Wendy told the cameraman that her husband had a baby with his mistress, whom she claims he was involved with for 15 years, adding that now it is time for her to start living her life.

Fans can see more of Wendy Williams by watching he talk show weekdays. Check local listings for time and network.