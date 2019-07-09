‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Olivia Brower Flaunts Endless Curves In Sexy White Bikini On Instagram

Olivia Brower’s latest Instagram upload is getting noticed for all the right reasons.

The latest addition to her feed was shared on Monday, July 8, and certainly did not disappoint the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s 295,000 followers. The snap appeared to be from her feature in this year’s addition of the bikini-clad magazine, and caught the babe posing on a luxurious beach in an itty-bitty bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The unique white two-piece that Olivia wore in the sizzling shot popped against her bronzed skin, and did nothing but favors for her famous curves. As opposed to a typical triangle or bandeau style top, the babe rocked an off-the-shoulder crop top that hardly covered her voluptuous assets. The eyelet and ruffle details of the piece made it stand out even more, and drew eyes to her exposed cleavage that nearly spilled out of the itty-bitty top.

Despite posing with one arm across her torso, fans were still given a good look at the beauty’s flat midsection and rock hard abs, while the bottom half of her barely-there swimwear left her curvaceous backside almost completely on display. The tiny white bikini bottoms of the set covered only what was necessary, and sat high on her hips to bring even more attention to her trim waist and curvy booty.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie kept her look simple and opted to forego adding accessories, instead letting her breathtaking beauty take center stage. She wore her light brown hair down in their natural, loose waves, which cascaded over her shoulders and down her back to stay out of her face, which sported a gorgeous makeup look consisting of a light pink lip and shimmering highlighter that made her striking features shine.

It wasn’t long before fans began flooding Olivia’s new post with likes and comments. At the time of this writing, the shot has already racked up more than 6,800 likes after just five hours of going live to Instagram, as well as dozens of messages in the comments section with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You look so stunning,” one fan wrote, while another said they were left “speechless.”

“God was really on His game when he made you. You truly are beautiful,” commented a third.

Just last week, Olivia sent pulses racing on Instagram again with another all-white ensemble. This time, as The Inquisitr previously noted, the babe switched her swimwear for a sexy lingerie look that hugged her curves in all the right places, driving her followers absolutely wild.