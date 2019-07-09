‘Stranger Things’ Season 3: Evan Rachel Wood Speaks Out About Hopper’s Abusive Behavior Towards Joyce Byers

Evan Rachel Wood warns viewers to 'never date a guy like the cop from Stranger Things.'

While many fans are raving about Season 3 of Netflix’s Stranger Things, actor Evan Rachel Wood has started a heated debate on Twitter over Sherrif Hopper’s (David Harbour) toxic behavior towards Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder).

According to Digital Spy, Evan Rachel Wood, who plays the robot called Dolores in HBO’s Westworld, has criticized Hopper’s behavior towards Joyce in Season 3 of Stranger Things. Taking to Twitter, Wood warned viewers to never fall for someone like Hopper.

“You should never date a guy like the cop from #strangerthings,” Wood initially posted via her official Twitter account.

“Extreme jealousy and violent rages are not flattering or sexy like TV would have you believe. That is all.”

In Season 3 of Stranger Things, Hopper is seen flying into rages as well as screening potential male suitors that Joyce has merely been speaking to.

Wood, who is a vocal survivor of sexual assault was quickly inundated with fans who were not only defending the fact that Stranger Things is merely a television program but also Hopper’s behavior towards Joyce.

Netflix

“Yes, I am aware it’s ‘just a show,'” Wood later tweeted, also pointing out that even in the 1980s his behavior should not have been acceptable.

Wood then also reiterated the fact that she “didn’t even say he was a bad guy or to stop watching the show.” Instead, she was pointing out that Hopper’s behavior should be a reminder to people watching not to date people displaying this kind of toxic behavior.

A Twitter user then turned Evan Rachel Wood’s original post around, insinuating that she also plays a character in a television series that could be considered abusive.

“You should never date a woman like Dolores/Wyatt from #Westworld,” C.O said in a tweet.

“They will legit kill you and reprogram your mind to make you do what they want. To the point you commit suicide. They are not sexy like TV would have you believe.”

Wood did agree with the poster’s turn around on her original tweet. However, she also offered some reasoning behind her character’s behavior. Responding, she pointed out that her character, Dolores, had behaved in that manner on account of the fact that she had been repeatedly raped and killed for 30 years. As a result of this, it could also be considered self-defense, although, she did state further that she didn’t condone her character’s behavior.

As Digital Spy points out, neither David Harbour or the Stranger Things team have yet to respond to Evan Rachel Wood’s tweets regarding Hopper’s behavior.

All three seasons of Stranger Things are currently streaming on Netflix.