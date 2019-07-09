Kate Middleton Reportedly Wants To Ditch Her Prim-And-Proper Style For An Edgier Look

The Duchess of Cambridge is undergoing a style shake-up to lift her out of her style rut.

Kate Middleton has been serving up some sexy summer style.

Flirty summer dresses and bold splashes of color are signaling exciting new changes in the Duchess of Cambridge’s wardrobe.

The yummy royal mommy, who just went back to work after her maternity leave, is bound by a long laundry-list of strict royal style rules such as no cleavage, knee-length skirts, and no colorful nail polish. Cosmopolitan reports that her style team is making headway on an “edgier look” despite the royal protocol and impressively managing not to ruffle the Queen’s feathers while they’re at it.

The royal aunt’s latest appearances at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie’s christening had royal watchers doing a double take. Middleton opted for a fresh salmon pink Stella McCartney number paired with a red satin braided headband and matching suede high heels.

At her Wimbledon appearance last week, the Duchess cheered on the tennis players in a crisp short-sleeved white dress with black buttons paired with a sleek, black bow belt by Alexander McQueen. Middleton accessorized with a matching black bow brooch on her lapel.

The mother of three wore a Sandro Paris dress with a plunging neckline and beige espadrilles to the RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show. Middleton gave off a young Mother Nature vibe as she sat at a picnic with visiting school children.

Kate Middleton turned heads in an emerald green tea dress today at #hamptoncourtflowershow #Royals https://t.co/0aUWSccPXO — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 1, 2019

The Duchess of Cambridge also lit up the Royal Ascot horse race in June wearing a stunning cornflower blue Elie Saab dress with sheer sleeves and a chic matching floral hat by Philip Treacy. She gave the look some flair with blue topaz and diamond drop earrings by Kiki McDonough.

People reported that she and her stylist Natasha Archer have been trying to inject a little more edge and youth into Kate’s attire.

“Kate felt like she was in a bit of a style rut and thought she needed a little edge,” an unnamed source told People.

Loading...

“She’s consciously worked on getting her look to be a bit younger and more modern, and it’s worked! She looks amazing, and she is getting lots of compliments about it.”

Yes yes, royal baby christening photo, privacy debate, blah blah…but seriously, that headband is the first time I have ever seen Kate Middleton wear anything remotely fun and I am confused by it pic.twitter.com/ERQvNPLk9t — Jess Brammar (@jessbrammar) July 6, 2019

According to Harper’s Bazaar Archer, Middleton’s chief stylist and personal assistant has received a Royal Victorian Order for her contributions to the royal family. Archer has reportedly been dressing up the duchess since 2007.

Her clothes aren’t the only thing the royal is changing about her stunning style. Middleton made a rare change to her luscious locks by adding soft caramel blonde highlights.