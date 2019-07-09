‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kelsey Merritt Sizzles By The Pool In Skimpy Blue Bikini

Kelsey Merritt is showing some skin on Instagram again, and her fans certainly don’t seem to mind.

The latest sexy display by the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model was shared on Monday, July 8, and it is one that definitely did not go unnoticed by her 1.4 million followers on the social media platform. In the shot, the 22-year-old was captured lounging by a luxurious pool in The Hamptons, leaving very little to the imagination in a seriously skimpy bikini that sent temperatures soaring.

Kelsey’s barely-there two-piece was the perfect ensemble for her to enjoy the weather that finally felt like the Phillippines, and did nothing but favors for her flawless figure. The stunner rocked a sexy navy blue number that consisted of a triangle-style top that was hardly contained her voluptuous assets, leaving an insane amount of cleavage completely on display. The babe nearly spilled out of the itty-bitty piece that tied in a tight knot around her back, while another thin string wrapped just below her chest and around her torso, accentuating her slender frame even more.

The matching bottoms of the set were equally-as-risque, providing as little coverage as possible to the bombshell’s lower half. The high-cut number left Kelsey’s curvy booty almost completely on display and flaunted her long, toned legs that were submerged in the cool, refreshing water. Meanwhile, its thin string waistband tied in delicate bows high on her hips, drawing even more attention to her exposed curves and rock hard abs.

Naturally, the Filipino beauty’s steamy pool-day look didn’t come without accessories. Kelsey added a thick silver watch and hoop earrings to her ensemble, as well as a pair of tiny, trendy sunglasses to shade her eyes from the glistening sun. She wore her brunette tresses down, gathering her locks over one side of her shoulder to keep them from falling in front of her face, which sported a minimal makeup look that let her striking features shine.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret model gave plenty of recognition to the newest eye-popping addition to her feed. At the time of this writing, the shot has already racked up more than 42,000 likes after just one hour of being uploaded to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous and stunning,” one follower wrote, while another said she was “body goals.”

Loading...

“GREATEST FILIPINA MODEL IN THE WORLD,” commented a third.

Of course, Kelsey is no stranger to showing off her incredible figure on Instagram. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model recently shared another snap from her trip to the Hamptons, this time featuring her boyfriend, Olympic swimmer Conor Dwyer. In the shot, the pair put on a loved up display by the pool that saw Kelsey rocking a tight, white bikini that drove her fans absolutely wild.