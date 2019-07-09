Larsa Pippen Drops A Bombshell About Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson

Larsa Pippen is opening up about the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal and revealing some information that Khloe Kardashian may be shocked to hear.

According to Hollywood Life, Larsa Pippen sat down for an interview on the Hollywood Unlocked podcast this week and talked about her role in telling Khloe Kardashian about her baby daddy Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods.

Larsa revealed that she was one of the first people to hear that Tristan and Jordyn were allegedly behaving inappropriately with one another during a house party earlier this year.

Pippen says she called her BFF, Kim Kardashian, who couldn’t believe the news. However, after speaking with Kourtney Kardashian, Larsa learned that there had been some awkwardness between Tristan and Jordyn in the past.

“I called Kim. She didn’t believe me — she was like, ‘No way. There’s no way.’ Then we called Kourtney and Kourtney was like, ‘Yeah, I believe it.'”

After asking Kourtney was she was quick to believe that Tristan and Jordyn may have been cheating behind Khloe’s back, Larsa said, “Because there were other situations where [Jordyn and Tristan] were in the same room together and it was like, a weird feeling. And Kourtney was in that room.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian ended her relationship with Tristan Thompson over the situation with Jordyn Woods, who was Kylie Jenner’s best friend at the time.

Khloe and Tristan share one child together, daughter True, but Kardashian refused to stay with her baby daddy after his cheating scandal, which marked the second time he had been busted being unfaithful in the span of a year.

Loading...

Back in April of 2018, Tristan was caught on camera kissing another woman. That cheating scandal turned into a media firestorm that erupted just hours before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s daughter.

Kardashian then decided to stay with Thompson in hopes of working on their relationship and keeping their family together. However, the reality star refused to give Tristan a third chance after it was reported that he had been getting handsy with Jordyn during the party, and then later kissed her on the lips.

Following the media circus, Jordyn decided to appear on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, claiming that she did nothing wrong and that she was sorry about the hurt Khloe and her family were going through following the scandal.

Fans can hear more of Larsa Pippen’s interview by listening to the podcast on Apple podcasts.