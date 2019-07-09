‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5, Episode 7 Preview: Charlie And Strand Face A Radioactive Herd

Morgan continues to focus on the bigger goal as Alicia refuses to go down without a fight.

As AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 heads towards its midseason finale, the penultimate episode delves further into the current problems facing the main characters.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 6 (titled “The Little Prince”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 6 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 saw the main group trying to find a way to escape their current location. With a nuclear reactor potentially close to melting down, the rush is on to make a quick escape. However, even though Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) managed to find a hot air balloon, this plan was quickly thwarted as the balloon crashed and a herd of the infected quickly approached.

In Episode 7 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, it appears that Charlie and Strand will continue to battle against the undead — one of which is a radioactive zombie.

As quoted by Coming Soon, the synopsis for Episode 7 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 is below.

“Charlie and Strand try to get to safety; Dwight receives some assistance from Dorie on his mission; Morgan focuses attention on the bigger goal; Alicia refuses to go down without a fight.”

Along with Charlie and Strand’s fate, the synopsis for the latest episode of Fear the Walking Dead also touches on some of the other characters.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dwight’s (Austin Amelio) wife, Sherry (Christine Evangelista), has left a heartbreaking letter behind for her husband, telling him to move on with his life. However, John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) found this letter and has not told Dwight about it so far in Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. As the series continues into Episode 7, it appears that Dwight and John’s stories will continue to be intertwined. However, as yet, it is unclear if John will come clean about Sherry’s letter in the next episode of Fear.

Morgan (Lennie James) continues to focus on the “bigger goal,” according to the synopsis. This likely means that Morgan will continue to try and work out a way in which they can all safely leave the area.

Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) also appears to face conflict in Episode 7. Considering that last week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead saw her dealing with the new groups of children, it seems likely Alicia will continue to fight to get the children to join their group, rather than remaining in the area.

Skybound has also released a new YouTube trailer for Episode 7 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. You can watch the full clip for Episode 6 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 below.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returns on July 14 at 9 p.m.