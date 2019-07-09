People Are Threatening To Boycott Home Depot After Founder Says He’ll Support Donald Trump In Re-Election Bid

Bernie Marcus, former co-founder of Home Depot, plans to donate to Donald Trump's re-election bid in 2020.

Some Home Depot shoppers are vowing to stop shopping at the popular outlet and even threatening to chop up their cards in light of news that one of its founders, Bernie Marcus, could offer support in President Donald Trump’s re-election bid.

According to Business Insider, Marcus plans to donate to Trump’s re-election bid for 2020.

This is in light of the fact that Marcus doesn’t actively “agree with every move,” according to a recent interview he did with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. During the interview, Marcus admits that Trump is not very good with communication. However, he believes that Donald Trump has helped to boost U.S. jobs, as well as being deserving of praise for “confronting China on trade and taking action against Iranian and North Korean aggression.”

“If we look at this country, I would say that we are better off today than we were eight years ago or six years ago,” Marcus said, regarding his support of Donald Trump.

Since the announcement, shoppers have taken to social media using the hashtag #BoycottHomeDepot in an effort to show their displeasure at the support of Trump by Marcus.

Marcus retired from Home Depot in 2002. However, the co-founder has remained in the spotlight due to his involvement with not only his political motivations, but for his philanthropic donations to other causes.

Furious ⁦@HomeDepot⁩ shoppers say they're boycotting the store and cutting up their cards after one of the home-improvement retailer's founders said he'd donate some of his fortune to Trump's reelection campaign.#BoycottHomeDepot https://t.co/kWKX33Si9U — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) July 8, 2019

While shoppers may be threatening to boycott Home Depot on account of Bernie’s support, this is not the first time the co-founder has offered financial assistance regarding Trump. In 2016, Marcus, along with his wife, Billi Wilma, donated $US7 million to Trump, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

In addition to his bid to support Trump in his 2020 re-election bid, Bernie Marcus also plans to donate much of his wealth to his own foundation which supports various philanthropic causes. Previously, Marcus has funded the Georgia Aquarium and donated millions for an autism center in Atlanta, as well as a trauma center and a stroke and neuroscience center at Grady Health System.

It is believed that, to date, the 90-year-old billionaire has donated approximately $2 billion to more than 300 organizations. Marcus says he will continue to donate to causes until his death and then it is believed he will donate around 80 – 90 percent of his wealth to his foundation in order to continue his philanthropic endeavors.

Business Insider approached Home Depot for comment regarding Bernie Marcus’ support of Donald Trump in the 2020 re-election bid, but the company has not responded yet to the request.

As yet, it is unclear just how many people will end up boycotting Home Depot in light of this news, and only time will tell if it has a major financial downside for the franchise.