Here’s What The Internet Is Saying About Horror Film ‘Midsommar’

Ladies, have you broken up with your boyfriends yet?

The reviews are in for A24’s newest horror film with culty-vibes, Midsommar, and it’s scary good to critics and social media.

Rotten Tomatoes gave the film an 83 percent rating, and fans who enjoy being scared are abuzz on social media, too.

You definitely don’t go to the movies to relax and enjoy your time before a stressful work week with this one. You’re on the edge of your seat the entire time of this thought-provoking film about a girl’s journey to Switzerland with her boyfriend and his friends for a getaway after a terrible and traumatic event.

Director Ari Aster made his debut last summer with the movie Hereditary, and he loves making the viewer think about the major themes of the film.

The New York Times calls the movie “a cautionary tale about bad relationships and worse vacations.” Not only is the viewer waiting to find out what happens when the Americans get acclimated into a Swiss cult, but they’re also wanting to figure out what happens between boyfriend Christian, played by Jack Reynor, and main character Dani, played by Florence Pugh.

Social media users call for women to dump their bad boyfriends after watching.

watching midsommar pic.twitter.com/sX7aiglYDH — Nick Usen (@nickusen) July 8, 2019

The movie is two-and-a-half hours long, with scenes that are disturbing and grotesque, but they’re balanced by beautiful cinematography.

Some viewers thought the movie was too trippy with its flower crowns and confusing art.

midsommar felt like one really long lana del rey music video — Orion Carloto (@orionnichole) July 7, 2019

Entertainment Weekly calls the film’s director a “stylist.”

“Aster is more a master stylist and moodsetter than a storyteller; even the plot’s most unsettling turns tend to come telegraphed with portent.”

He told HuffPost that he loves the horror genre but that the story does not “conform” to traditional movies.

“The film is designed to be a macabre fairy tale. If it works, it’ll work on those terms. There are horrific elements. It is bleak.”

It seems as if viewers have gotten Aster’s style, although he said he wasn’t trying to push feminist ideals.

Me sitting down for Midsommar: Me 2.5 hours later: pic.twitter.com/5HIFGQ6EtW — Samuel ???? Haines (@mrsamuelhaines) July 8, 2019

Many users are now playing the “Midsommar without context” game on Twitter. Users are posting multiple photos of seemingly random scenes from TV and movies that best describe the movie.

So the lesson here is, if you don’t want #spoilers, don’t go on social media right now. They’re all around, much like the blonde-haired babes of Swedish commune in the movie.

Oh, and don’t drink the water. And maybe break up with your boyfriend.