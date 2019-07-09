Jed Wyatt Speaks Out Amid ‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers & Rumors Regarding His Status With Hannah Brown

The Bachelorette spoilers have teased that there are tough times ahead for Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt in the wake of rumors and allegations that have emerged about them over the last couple of weeks. Until now, Jed himself has avoided addressing the buzz about his love life. Now, however, he has taken to social media to plead with the show’s fans to take a step back.

Shortly before Episode 8 started airing Monday night, Jed posted a photo to his Instagram page. It featured him with his parents and sister, and he wrote a lengthy caption directed toward Bachelorette fans who have been critical of him in recent weeks.

As The Inquisitr has shared, gossip king Reality Steve recently revealed some jaw-dropping Bachelorette spoilers regarding what supposedly happens between Jed and Hannah in relation to the show. Shortly after he dropped some major bombshells, a gal named Haley Stevens went public with allegations about the relationship she’d had with Jed as he left to film Hannah’s season.

Haley has said that she and Jed were still a couple when he left for The Bachelorette. Stevens says that Wyatt was only doing the show to promote his music career and that even as he landed in Los Angeles to begin filming, he contacted Haley to tell her he loved her. When he returned from filming, he allegedly ghosted her.

Because Jed is still on The Bachelorette, he is limited in what he can say about the allegations that have emerged. While he has posted to social media some in the last week or so, this new post is the most detailed he has gotten in addressing the spoilers about him that have been swirling.

Jed said that he can’t answer a lot of questions fans have right now, but that he will as soon as he is able. Until then, he wrote, he asked that people try to understand the toll all of this has taken on the mental and emotional health of those involved. He mentioned that this has been hurtful to not only himself but to Hannah and his family too.

Wyatt’s post was liked by nearly 75,000 followers within the first three hours it was on his Instagram page. It also received almost 3,000 comments in that same time frame, but not everybody was taking his side.

“You can twist the truth all you want when you do speak on it, but you’re the one that has hurt Hannah. Let’s not forget that – above all else.”

A number of The Bachelorette contestants followers aren’t aware of the headlines and spoilers and are feeling a bit lost. Some lashed out at Reality Steve for setting some of this in motion. However, Haley has said that her initial interview about all of this was slated to be published when it was regardless of anything the spoiler guru released.

“I am sorry your family has been affected. You should have given more thought to all of your actions. It has affected millions of viewer as well in addition to wasting months of Hannah’s time and ours!”

Some comments noted that regardless of what Jed allegedly did in terms of his romantic life and potentially misleading Hannah, his family shouldn’t be subjected to threats from Bachelorette fans. Quite a few of Jed’s followers noted that they have his back and want to hear him tell his side of the story.

Loading...

“Maybe you should’ve thought about the consequences before you signed up on this show to use Hannah for your own benefit.”

While Jed seems to be trying to speak for Hannah and her health in the midst of this, many Bachelorette fans would say she’s been doing pretty well speaking for herself. She has made more than a few jokes via social media and in interviews, and she continues to play coy about her current status.

Viewers will not get to hear from Jed Wyatt and Hannah Brown about all of these Bachelorette spoilers until the two-night finale that airs at the end of July. There is a lot more drama on the way, and teasers hint that the final rose ceremony won’t be where the chaos ends.