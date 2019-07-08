Katy Perry’s Soaking-Wet Beach Swimsuit Sparks Major Pregnancy Rumors

Katy Perry has been turning heads today. The singer and reality judge is currently soaking up the sun on Île de Ré, France. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail on July 9 showed the 34-year-old frolicking on beaches with her shirtless fiancé, Orlando Bloom. Given that the couple was in and out of the water, it was no surprise that Katy was photographed soaking wet.

Katy’s skintight and floral-patterned swimsuit wasn’t leaving much to the imagination. The blonde beauty had her sensational curves on show, although it looks like today’s one-piece has sparked rumors. The Daily Mail‘s comments section is now overflowing with fan responses – by far the most upvoted are those querying whether this star might be pregnant. Katy and Orlando became engaged on Valentine’s Day of this year, and while no pregnancy has been announced, fans seem to have their thoughts based on today’s pictures.

“I think the pitter patter of tiny feet isn’t far away,” read a comment receiving over 970 upvotes.

“I’ve never seen her with a tummy before? Is she pregnant?” said another reader, who got 790 upvotes.

Clearly, one fan couldn’t help but throw in a little wit. Their comment got the thumbs-up from over 670 users.

“Her belly looks very round….baby bloom?”

Alongside commenters suggesting that Katy might be in her “first trimester,” some individuals were so convinced that they sent their congratulations.

As one of Hollywood’s most body-positive stars, Katy is known for her curves, and likewise, her lean legs and strong muscles. Whether or not Katy is looking a little rounder of late is best left to individual interpretation, but it looks like today’s comments were suggesting a little weight gain for the best reason possible.

“Definitely pregnant,” one Brit wrote.

Their comment proved popular, receiving over 550 upvotes. Countless other popular responses jumped to the same conclusion.

Given that Katy has no children and is approaching her mid-30s, fans may well have their reasons for wondering if something’s up. Hollywood may be breaking down age barriers with stars welcoming children well into their 40s, but the majority of the industry’s ladies still mostly conceive their first baby in their 20s or 30s. Kylie Jenner was only 21 when she welcomed her first-born daughter Stormi. Khloe Kardashian became a first-time mother at 34.

Katy’s engagement to the Pirates of the Caribbean star has proven high-profile. The couple’s romance seems stronger than ever. While Katy has yet to confirm a pregnancy, it looks like many of her fans are convinced a baby is on the way. Fans wishing to see more of Katy should follow her Instagram.