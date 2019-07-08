‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Sherry’s Heartbreaking Letter To Dwight Revealed In Latest Episode

Will Dwight ever find his wife, Sherry?

In the latest episode of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) helped Dwight (Austin Amelio) in his hunt for his wife, Sherry (Christine Evangelista). However, a letter may signify the end for this Walking Dead couple.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 6 (titled “The Little Prince”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Dwight has previously made his way from The Walking Dead, across to its companion series, Fear the Walking Dead. Still engrossed in his search for his missing wife, Sherry, in the latest episode of Fear, Dwight has the help of John Dorie as he searches. However, John makes a discovery inside a car that will change everything for Dwight.

As Comic Book points out, while reading the letter to himself, John discovers that Sherry has pulled the plug on her trail of letters and clues to Dwight as she travels across the U.S.

“I still don’t like the thought of you out there looking for me in all that death,” Sherry’s letter says.

“I don’t want that for you, [Dwight]. I don’t want you to kill yourself looking for. I wouldn’t be able to live with that. So, I want you to stop looking for me if you’re still looking.”

Sherry follows up with a request that Dwight finds “something to live for.”

Finishing the letter with the proclamation that she will always love Dwight, things look grim for the character who is determined to find her.

Ryan Green / AMC

John Dorie, who had previously given Dwight hope in his search for Sherry, decides to lie about finding anything relating to Sherry and keeps the letter a secret from Dwight.

Dwight had also found evidence of habitation at the house they were searching so believes that Sherry is at this location and will return since John has not revealed Sherry’s final letter to him.

Loading...

However, as the letter also reveals, Sherry has actually left the area and tells Dwight to do the same.

As yet, it is unclear if Dwight will remain in this location and wait for Sherry to return or whether John Dorie will reveal Sherry’s final letter to Dwight and viewers will have to tune into next week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead to find out more. Of course, with the advent of a possible meltdown at the nuclear power plant close by, it would be unsafe for anyone to remain in the area.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returns on July 14 at 9 p.m. with Episode 7, titled “Still Standing.” The synopsis for this episode is below.