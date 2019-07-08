Jenelle Evans’ Apparent Admission That David Eason Killed Family Dog Could Spell Big Trouble For Family, MTV

Jenelle Evans appeared to admit publicly on Monday that husband David Eason killed their family dog, an admission that could spell trouble both for the family and for MTV.

In a series of posts in her Instagram Story on Monday, Jenelle updated fans on the drama that has ensued since David allegedly shot and killed their family dog, Nugget, after he claimed that it bit their 2-year-old daughter Ensley in the face. The couple temporarily lost custody of their kids after the incident, only regaining custody last week after a series of court appearances.

But Jenelle may have stirred up new drama by shedding light on the incident. As People magazine noted, Jenelle was asked if the dog’s killing put a strain on their relationship, and in her response she seemed to confirm that David killed the animal.

“Honestly, yes, we were on bad terms for almost a week. Didn’t talk much. He knows how upset it made me,” Jenelle said, adding, “Now that we are getting over this incident our relationship has got a lot stronger.”

Police and animal control authorities had investigated the dog’s death, and Eason faces the possibility of spending years behind bars if he is charged for the animal’s death. As E! News reported, there are two tiers of charges regarding animal abuse in the couple’s home state of North Carolina. If David were to be found guilty of intentionally killing an animal, it would be a class 1 misdemeanor and could net him up to 120 days in jail. But if the dog’s killing were found to be malicious, David could face more significant charges and the possibility of up to 25 months behind bars.

#TeenMom's Jenelle Evans opened up about her relationship with her husband after he allegedly shot and killed her dog: "We were on bad terms for almost a week. Didn't talk much. He knows how upset it made me." https://t.co/sGZA9Jccol — E! News (@enews) July 8, 2019

It may be more than Jenelle Evans and David Eason facing trouble for the dog’s killing. The allegations that David killed the dog have sparked a major backlash against MTV, including protests from the animal rights group PETA. TMZ reported that MTV decided to ax Jenelle and David from Teen Mom 2 and continues to see his presence as a liability to the network.

“We’re told MTV will air NO video of David, partly because of his actions, but also because they perceive him to be a real threat,” the report stated. “One source said they’re worried about the safety of Jenelle and her family.”

Any subsequent charges against David Eason could continue to put heat on MTV for allowing a spotlight on Jenelle and David’s troubled relationship.