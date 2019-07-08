‘Sports Illustrated’ Stunner Haley Kalil Leaves Little To The Imagination In Itty-Bitty Bikini On Instagram

Haley Kalil is rocking yet another sizzling swimwear look on her Instagram, and her fans are going absolutely nuts over it.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model shared the bikini-clad snap to her feed on Monday, July 8, and it certainly didn’t disappoint her 271,000 fans. In the close-up shot, Haley struck a pose in front of the gorgeous ocean with the glistening sun providing a bright, natural spotlight on her flawless figure as she stared down the camera with a sensual look. While the scene around her was certainly breathtaking, it was the babe’s minuscule bikini that took center stage in the photo and created a look that left very little to the imagination.

Haley sent pulses racing in the itty-bitty green and orange two-piece that sported a bold pattern that was alone hard to ignore. Her voluptuous assets were hardly contained in the tiny triangle-style top that provided for an insanely busty display, spilling cleavage out of every side of the piece. Though she posed with her arms across her chest, her rock-hard abs and flat tummy were still very much left within eyesight, as was a glimpse of her toned legs and curvy booty thanks to the barely-there bottoms of the set that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. The piece covered only what was necessary and tied in two delicate bows high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist even more.

To complete her look, the former Miss Minnesota wore her signature red tresses down in loose, beachy waves. Her locks blew in the breeze all around her, perfectly framing her nearly makeup-free face that let her natural features and striking beauty shine.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition Rookie were quick to show some love for the latest addition to the bombshell’s Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the post has already earned more than 2,200 likes after just one hour of going live to the platform — a count that continues to grow by the second. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the stunner with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You are stunning girl,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “one hot, sexy woman.”

“ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL,” commented a third.

Earlier this week, Haley stunned her Instagram followers again with another sizzling look that was considerably more modest than today’s, but nonetheless eye-popping. In a short video clip shared to her feed, the model brought some serious heat in a skintight black dress with a daringly low neckline that hugged every inch of her incredible figure, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.