Sierra Skye Shows Off Major Underboob In Ultra-Small Snakeskin Bikini

Is there anything that Sierra Skye does not look incredible in?

The bikini model is no stranger to strutting her stuff in the sexiest bikinis on the planet, and that’s part of the reason why she has such a huge following on social media. The blonde bombshell already boasts a following of over 4 million on Instagram, and with each and every bikini post that she shares with fans, she earns rave reviews. In the most recent photo that was shared with her legion of followers, Sierra stuns in her new favorite print — snakeskin.

In the NSFW post, Skye poses for a photo in her backyard with a wicker chair next to her and a grassy, green area just behind her. The bombshell wears her long, blonde locks up in a high bun with a few pieces of hair falling around her face. Skye appears to be wearing minimal makeup for the images, with just a little bit of foundation and lipgloss. She accessorizes the look with a pair of big, gold hoop earrings but it’s her body that really has fans talking.

In the sulry shot, Skye rocks a snakeskin print bikini that ties in the middle, offering fans generous views of major cleavage and underboob. The model’s toned and tanned abs are also on display in the stunning shot and she completes the hot look with a tiny pair of bottoms that also leave little to be desired. For the hot look, she also rocks a thin, gold belly chain that drapes just under her belly button.

Since the post went live for her loyal fans, it’s earned Sierra a ton of attention with over 43,000 likes in addition to 350-plus comments. While some followers chimed in on the post to let Skye know how amazing she looks, countless others simply took to the photo with various emoji including flame and hearts.

“The most beautiful and lovely adorable and sexy,” one fan commented with a series of heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Thank you for sharing this wonderful photo I love every piece of your beautiful sensual face and your sexy perfect body sooooo much,” another follower raved.

“Beautiful as usual,” another Instagram user wrote with a series of flame emoji.

It’s been a little bit of time since Skye last took to social media to share a photo, but last week, The Inquisitr shared that the blonde beauty posed with her backside facing the camera. In the shot, the beauty wore her blonde-dyed locks down and slightly curled along with a gorgeous face of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lip gloss. Skye was looking over her shoulder and purses her lips for the camera while her toned back, booty, and legs are fully on display in the shot in a leopard thong bikini.

Slay all day, Sierra.