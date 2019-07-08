Paula Abdul, 57, Shows Off Her Legs In Tiny Hot Pants

On Instagram, “My Love Is For Real” songstress Paula Abdul announced that she would be teaching dance classes around North America. In her latest upload, she is on stage in Orlando, Florida showing off her dance skills to a big audience.

The 57-year-old legend is wearing tiny hot pants, showing off her legs in a shot where she is in motion. She is in heels and also a white top. Abdul described the Orlando attendees as passionate, fun, and on fire in a descriptive caption. Within one hour of uploading the photo, it has racked up thousands of likes.

“Paula, I will sell you my first-born child in exchange for one iota of your dancing abilities. DM me for details,” one hilarious fan wrote in the comments section.

“You look absolutely beautiful P I love your outfit and I love how you are teaching the next generation of dancers Enjoy yourself I love you to the moon and back,” another shared.

“OMG!!!!! My dream…to have at least one lesson from you…Paula…you’re AMAZINNGGGGGG,” a third wrote.

Paula mentions that she is off to New York next to teach another city some moves.

Back in May, The Inquisitr reported Abdul’s killer performance at the Billboard Music Awards where she stole the show with her energetic choreography.

Her set included her string of No. 1 hits — “Straight Up,” “Opposites Attract,” “Cold Hearted,” and “Forever Your Girl” as well as her breakthrough top three hit “(It’s Just) The Way That You Love Me.”

Paula broke the news of her father’s death via social media. She captioned her post with a heartfelt message and lots of photos she has had with him over the years. He passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease at 85-years-old, per The Inquisitr.

Joining the likes of Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani, and Janet Jackson, Abdul will be embarking on her own Las Vegas residency. The show is titled after her debut album, Forever Your Girl, which will take place at the Flamingo. She is set to perform a stint of shows in August, October, and January next year. Tickets for the residency are on sale now.

In total, she has released three studio albums — Forever Your Girl, Spellbound, and Head Over Heels. To date, she has achieved six chart-topping singles in the U.S. and two No. 1 albums.

Aside from music, she has become a household name on the television screen for the 2000s generation by appearing as a judge on American Idol.

On social media, Paula has a loyal following. On Twitter, she has over 2.1 million followers, while on Instagram, she has over 284,000 followers.