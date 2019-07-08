Catherine Bell Soaks Up Some Sun, Relaxes At Honeymoon Island State Park In Latest Instagram Snapshot

Catherine Bell posted a picture of her perfectly manicured crossed feet luxuriating in calm waters. Today’s Instagram offering, which was accompanied by a blue emoji heart set in quotes, was geo-tagged Honeymoon Island State Park.

The divorced mother of two has not announced any fresh wedding news since her break-up from husband Adam Beason. Her divorce from the father of her children was finalized in 2011.

Since then, the star — who plays enchanting Cassandra Nightingale in Hallmark’s The Good Witch — has been sharing a home with fellow Scientologist, party planner Brooke Daniells, according to Married Biography.

No matter what Bell’s marital state was on Monday, 50-year-old Catherine seemed to be relaxed as she dipped her toes in clear Gulf waters. This island oasis lies just north of Florida’s Clearwater Beach, home to the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization — or Sea Org, as church members call these Sunshine State Scientology headquarters.

Honeymoon “consistently ranks atop the list of Florida’s most visited state parks” but that’s not the only reason to vacation there, states USA Today‘s 10 Best.

“The sunsets at Honeymoon Island are as epic as any you’ll find on Florida’s Gulf coast – pinks, purples, blues and oranges swell and fade like breathing watercolors as the blazing ball of sun descends. No filter necessary…”

The sea life is another reason to vacation in the area. Those who book a rental, like a small sailboat or a sturdy kayak, can navigate these waters even further than from their shore like Catherine did. Along the journey, “dolphins, manatees, breaching rays and more” have been spotted in short order.

Loading...

Sounds like the accomplished actress found a special serene spot in which to luxuriate that is across the country from Bell’s hectic Hollywood life. She’s currently enjoying a long run playing the main character on The Good Witch, which was picked up for a sixth season by Hallmark, according to Deadline on July 3.

“Based on Hallmark’s successful movie franchise that marks its 11th anniversary this year, Good Witch is one the most popular, long-running scripted series on Hallmark Channel… Good Witch is… cable’s No. 1 scripted series currently on the air in total viewers and women 25-54.”

Now only three weeks into its fifth-season run, the captivating television program has given actress Catherine Bell a good reason to take some time off and refuel at Florida’s Honeymoon Island State Park. After all, her future on the small screen has already been set in motion, so this working actress has nothing to complain about when it comes to finding the perfect part.