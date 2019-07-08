Sarah Jessica Parker, 54, Flaunts Incredibly Toned Body In Tiny Navy Swimsuit In The Hamptons

Sarah Jessica Parker may be 54-years-old but she’s still in insanely good shape.

New photos shared by the Daily Mail show SJP flaunting her fit physique for a day at the beach in the Hamptons this past weekend. According to the report, the Sex and the City star hit up the beach with a bunch of friends, where she was photographed chatting with pals and taking a break to read a book and spend a little bit of time relaxing. During the beachside getaway, Parker left virtually nothing to the imagination in a skimpy navy swimsuit that clings to her body, showing off her ripped abs.

The actress nearly busts out of the top of the suit and her toned and tanned legs are also fully visible in all of the images. For her beachside outing, Sarah wore her long, blonde locks up in a black clip and appeared to sport minimal makeup for the trip to the beach. While she held a pair of black reading glasses in her hand in some of the shots, she usually covered up with a pair of big, white aviators from time to time as well. Parker’s husband, actor Matthew Broderick, was nowhere to be seen in the images and neither were her three children.

Earlier today, The Inquisitr shared that the actress got candid in an interview with NPR, confessing that she experienced a lot of inappropriate behavior on the set of her hit show, Sex and the City. But according to the 54-year-old, it wasn’t until about six months ago that she came to the realization that so many men were acting unprofessional on set since she was simply trying to do her job and remain professional. And even though she was the lead character in the hit show, Sarah confessed that she didn’t always feel that way.

Loading...

“I think no matter how evolved or how modern I thought I was… I didn’t feel entirely in a position — no matter what my role was on set — I didn’t feel as powerful as the man who was behaving inappropriately, which… strikes me as just stunning to say out loud, because there were plenty of occasions where it was happening and I was in a different position and I was as powerful. I mean, I had every right to say, ‘This is inappropriate.’ I could have felt safe in going to a superior.”.

Parker did go on to confess that there was a time when she did report an unnamed male actor, whom she says is pretty well-known, to her agent. Parker’s agent told the individual if the behavior continued, then she would leave set once and for all.