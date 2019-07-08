Katy Perry Sizzles In Revealing Floral Swimsuit During Sun-Soaked Visit To French Beach

Katy Perry is taking in the sun and the waves on the beaches of Île de Ré, France, and the internet is enjoying the view of the singer rocking a revealing floral swimsuit.

Katy was spotted with boyfriend Orlando Bloom on a sun-soaked vacation on Monday, enjoying the waves in a visit to the picturesque French beach. The Daily Mail published photos of the pair’s visit, showing Katy rocking a white floral bikini while Orlando went shirtless during a dip in the ocean.

“Looking as stylish as ever in her flattering halterneck number, California native Katy wore her bleach blonde locks in a close-cropped style, while accessorizing with large hoop earrings and a pair of fashionable sunglasses,” the report noted.

Sources told the outlet that the two were enjoying a getaway from their home in Los Angeles to spend some time in France and visit with Orlando’s family.

The two may also be trying to escape some of the intense spotlight of their high-profile relationship. Katy and Orlando are frequent targets for the tabloids, with increasing speculation about when they may be getting hitched.

Entertainment Tonight reported last week that the couple is planning a fall wedding after getting engaged in February. A source told the outlet that they are both so busy that it’s been difficult to set aside time for all the planning needed, but are both on board with making the wedding “a little different.”

That includes some ideas Katy has about her wedding dress.

“She is leaning away from wearing white and her family is doing their best to encourage her to be more low-key, but that doesn’t seem to be her,” the source said. “This is Katy and Orlando’s day and they are going to create a special moment that best represents their style, which means a beautiful celebration of their love with the people they most care about.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Couple look loved up as they relax on French beach https://t.co/3wct7zE939 pic.twitter.com/95o2JiGYkx — Times of News Europe (@TimesEurope) July 8, 2019

While it may be a low-key affair, the source reported that there could be at least one big celebrity guest — Taylor Swift. She and Katy Perry recently ended their years-long feud, appearing together in the music video for Taylor’s “You Need To Calm Down” music video.

Taylor explained in a recent interview that the two had recently crossed paths and realized that they had both grown a lot since the feud started, and were no longer “allowing ourselves to be pitted against each other.”

